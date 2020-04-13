Girls State Delegates hold Pizza Fundraiser

American Legion Auxiliary, LaVoy Thornock, Unit 40 Girl State Delegates held a Papa Murphy’s Pizza Fundraiser. Special thanks to everyone that supported the event. Special thanks to Papa Murphy’s of Rock Springs for making this fundraiser possible.

 Jan Moody

