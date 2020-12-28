Have you ever wondered who is behind that exciting voice you hear when you watch or listen to a Lady Bears basket ball game? Well that voice belongs to Glade Bullock of Soda Springs. Although he says, and a number of people from Bear Lake tease him about it being “North Montpelier.”
Keith Martindale first asked Bullock if he wanted to announce for Cokeville, which he did. Then when the Soda Springs radio station went out of business and The Wave took over in Bear Lake, Bullock began announcing for the Bear Lake girl’s basketball team. He has now been announcing for them for three years.
Glade Bullock grew up in Alpine, UT, and attended American Fork High School. After that, he attended Dixie College but got caught up in the restaurant business.
While at Dixie, some men came and tested him and accepted him for a broadcasting school in Houston. However, instead, he went on a mission to Buenos Aires then ended up in New Mexico in the restaurant business.
But Bullock wanted to be part of broadcasting. He had a passion for it. He finally hung up the restaurant “trap” and said, “I will just have to do it!”
He went to a radio station in Gallup, NM, and way down at the end of a hall a light was on. A guy looked over a foot of paper work and over the top of his glasses and said, “What are you doing here?” Bullock said, “I’ve come to learn sports.” The guy said, “Well Bob’s up at the press box.” Bullock took that as a “yes,” and he took off.
After jumping a 10-foot fence to get into the press box, someone looked at him and said, “What are you doing here?” Bullock said, “I’m going up to Bob Barnett and the door’s locked.” The guy said, “He’s upstairs.” Well that was another “yes” for Barnett. Bob was in the farthest booth and was getting ready to do the pre-game show. Bob asked, “What are you doing here?” Bullock said, “I’m here to broadcast sports.” Bob said, “If you have something to say, hold your finger up and that way you won’t step on me.”
Well, Bullock didn’t say anything during the pre-game. During the first quarter, he stuck his finger up and said something. During the second quarter, he stuck his finger up more and more. During the second half, Bob put a headset on him and questioned him about the game. During the fourth quarter, Bullock had the time of his life with Bob Barnett.
This was the beginning of Bullock’s announcing career, and he and Bob Barnett announced games for about three years in Gallup.
After that, Bullock announced with Ted Foster who also gave him a boost. Bullock asked him one time, “Ted, how is it that you can describe things the way you do — the flag, and the river down below, the azure sky, and the fluffy clouds?!” Ted explained by saying, “Well, it’s like you’re painting a picture for a blind man and your microphone is your brush. The day a blind man can see what you’re saying then you’ve made it.”
One time, Bullock was wrapping up and tearing down in Soda Springs. A lady and a man came up to him. She said that the man wanted to say something; he was also blind. The man said, “They put a headset on me when we come to the home games so I can feel the atmosphere, but I can see everything you say.” Bullock thought, “Thank you, Ted Foster! I’ve made it!”
Ted told him once, “Don’t ever worry, because you have an excitable voice that not everyone has. Don’t ever change that. You can bring people right out of their seats. Don’t try to be someone else, just be you.” And, he’s been doing that now for 40 years.
Bullock says he loves what he’s doing. He says, “I think the girls in Bear Lake are pretty happy with me. As I get older, I’m happy announcing for the girls. I’ve had my time — I’ve been the voice of everything. I don’t need to do that anymore. You get to where you love the kids, to where you bleed and die with them. I just love the girls and the coaches too.”
Bullock has three kids that he has instilled his work ethic and values into. Brian, his oldest, graduated from Dixie High School then received his Master’s Degree from Northeastern University in Boston. He is now a counselor for the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. His daughter, Micki (named after Micki Mantle), graduated from Snow Canyon and Southern Utah Universities. She put her husband through medical school at Penn State. He is now an eye surgeon in Salt Lake. Last, but not least, is the youngest, Casey, who graduated from Utah State and got his Doctorate from the University of Utah and is now in administration at Weber State over scholarships, grants, and recruiting. Bullock says, “They have all done so well, and that’s all a dad can hope for of his kids.”
He has also tried to instill those same values into his grandchildren as they grow.
Bullock is a man of warmth, integrity, and strength. He is the perfect man for the announcing job of the Bear Lake girl’s basketball team, even if he is from “North Montpelier!”