Better luck next year, putters.

For the past 22 years, golfers have looked forward to the Golf Fore Health Golf Tournament. This year was no different on Saturday, August 27, as fourteen teams and 54 golfers showed up for Bear Lake Memorial Hospital's 22nd annual tournament. This event is hosted by the Bear Lake Valley Health Care Foundation and is one of its longest-running fundraiser events.

A big thanks to our Hole-In-One sponsors this year, including Bear Lake Motor, Rocky Mountain Power, and Direct Communications.

