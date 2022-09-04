For the past 22 years, golfers have looked forward to the Golf Fore Health Golf Tournament. This year was no different on Saturday, August 27, as fourteen teams and 54 golfers showed up for Bear Lake Memorial Hospital's 22nd annual tournament. This event is hosted by the Bear Lake Valley Health Care Foundation and is one of its longest-running fundraiser events.
A big thanks to our Hole-In-One sponsors this year, including Bear Lake Motor, Rocky Mountain Power, and Direct Communications.
The golfers were also excited about this year's Hole-In-One contest, sponsored by the Ranch Hand. Unfortunately, there was no hole-in-one on the day.
The winning team shot 14 under par and included Karissa Parker, Cassidy Parker, Peyton Johnson, and Dennis Duehren.
Bear Lake Motor sponsored the putting contest that was also part of the Ultimate Bear Laker fundraiser.
Forty-two putters tried to make three putts from 10', 30' and 50' to win a 2022 Ford Mustang. Eight Individuals sank the 10-foot putt, but all were unsuccessful at making the 30-foot putt.
As director of the Foundation, I would like to thank the staff at the Montpelier Golf Course for furnishing a beautiful course, Major sponsors Rocky Mountain Power, Direct Communications, Bear Lake Motor, The Ranch Hand, all other tournament sponsors, and the volunteers and members of the Bear Lake Valley Health Care Foundation.