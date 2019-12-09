Wow. It has been a rough couple of weeks. I found out some really exciting information about a week before Thanksgiving but I couldn’t tell anyone about it until after this last Wednesday. Of course I did tell some people, but I couldn’t publish it out there in social media or anywhere else until after receiving the award at a ceremony in Idaho Falls Wednesday night.
As many of you know I am constantly looking for, applying for, and occasionally getting grants for various things in the STEM field. We have been blessed to receive over $20,000 worth of materials and supplies for various things, including trainings, over the past 3 years. So spread out over that much time it doesn’t seem like much, but it is a bit of money and kind of exciting.
Last year, INL (Idaho National Laboratory), in connection with Governor Otter created a new grant called the “Gov. C.L. “Butch” and First Lady Lori Otter INL/BEA STEM Impact Grant.” It was continued on this year, and will probably continue on for years to come. I am happy to announce that Bear Lake Middle School received the $15,000 grant for this, their second year of awarding it.
For years INL has worked to improve and expand STEM education in Eastern Idaho, starting the iSTEM conference which got me into STEM in the first place. When I came here in 2015 I only had a degree in Social Studies and got a forwarded email from the district that iSTEM was being put on again if anyone from our district wanted to go. Seeing that they had a nuclear class and figuring that would help me teach about Chernobyl in my geography class I signed up. This started a passion and growth that culminated with finishing my Master’s Certificate in Computer Science over this last summer, and applying for this STEM Impact grant from INL that I had failed to get last year.
This grant is described by INL as follows, “One $15,000 STEM Impact Grant, named in recognition of the legacy of STEM education support in Idaho by former governor and first lady Otter, will be presented to a team of educators. Partnering with community, business or industry is encouraged. The grant will provide full or partial support for an innovative, collaborative and sustainable STEM project that will integrate STEM concepts into a school and have demonstrable impact on eastern Idaho students. This grant can be used to fund training, materials and supplies, educator stipends, or other resources related to completion of the project. A recipient will be chosen on the basis of the overall impact of their proposed project and its alignment with grant requirements.”
Last year they said that I had a good idea but with the lack of partnerships they had to give it to Sugar Salem High School just north of Idaho Falls. So after looking around and talking to businesses I was able to secure a discounted Metal 3D Printer from a Massachusetts based company for $9,000 (instead of the normal $15,000), and we are going to design and invent solutions to problems for community partners, most notably Craiggerbuilt-Tyler Designed, and the Montpelier Community Foundation (who we are going to design water bottle filling stations, in connection with their goal to improve Montpelier parks).
In addition to the 3D Printer we are going to be able to purchase 3D printer supplies, and at least 5 nicer computers to run 3D design software. This combined with a $2500 grant from Idaho STEM Action Center and a couple of smaller grants and awards will give us a couple more smaller 3D printers to prototype and iterate with. In all we will have four smaller printers in addition to this larger computer, and thousands of dollars worth of supplies that are designed to be used to help our students get their creative juices flowing and invent something that can make the world a better place.
