Governor Brad Little commented August 27, on the conclusion of the special legislative session.
I want to thank the members of the Idaho Legislature for passionately carrying out their duties and performing this special legislative session. Our common desire for a prosperous and safe Idaho is our bond. Your work has helped ensure our election will be safe and secure and that businesses, schools, and churches responsibly operating during the pandemic are protected. I remain committed to working with you as we get through this very challenging time in our history and emerge stronger than ever.
To the citizens who came to the Capitol and exercised your First Amendment rights peacefully – thank you. You far outnumbered the individuals who infringed on an orderly proceeding. We will always outnumber the agitators who seek to stifle civil debate and harm our democratic republic.
To the men and women of the Idaho State Police, Boise Police Department, and Capitol security – you served with honor under extremely challenging circumstances. You put your own health and safety on the line, and you acted appropriately to deescalate volatile situations to ensure the important business of the Legislature could move forward.
And to the people of Idaho – as your Governor, I will continue to do everything I can to protect your health and safety during the pandemic and propel our economic rebound forward. Thank you for the care and concern you have shown your neighbors over the past six months and for your love of Idaho and enthusiasm to make our state even greater. God bless Idaho and this country we love.