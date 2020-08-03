Idaho Governor Brad Little this week signed a proclamation declaring August 5 “Close the Digital Divide Day” in Idaho.
In the proclamation, the Governor called on Idahoans to donate used laptops and other electronic devices to help K-12 students access blended learning opportunities, as they move into the new school year.
The State Board of Education has identified a critical gap in access to devices and connectivity for many of our students across the state.
“My priority is for all students to learn in the new school year, and connectivity and access to devices is an important part of providing learning to all students,” Governor Little said. “I want to thank Idaho Business for Education and their partners for stepping up, working with the State Board of Education, and helping us create greater access to blended learning.”
On Wednesday August 5, Idaho Business for Education (IBE) will have drop-off sites set up throughout the state to collect devices.
“IBE is made up of business leaders from around the state and we really appreciate their efforts to help us meet this challenge,” Idaho State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield said. “Our schools will be returning from the summer break over the next few weeks. As they do, it will be critical for our students to have access to the instruction the schools will be providing, regardless of whether it is in-person or through a blended learning model. That’s why we also need help from our citizens because it is so important that we have as many devices available as we can so that we are better prepared to minimize disruption and to keep our students on track.”
Idaho Business for Education’s website has a link with information on the Close the Digital Divide effort and where the August 5 drop-off sites are located around the state: https://www.idahobe.org/close