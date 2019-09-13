MONTPELIER; Aug. 27, 2019 — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has appointed Steve Allred chairman of the Idaho Commission on the Arts. During his two-year term, he will be responsible for supporting public programs in the arts in Idaho.
Allred is vice president and manager of Zions Bank’s Bear Lake Valley branch in Montpelier and has worked in banking for 34 years. He earned a degree in business management with an emphasis in finance and economics from Brigham Young University.
Allred is active in the community as a member of the Montpelier City Council and as a board member for the Montpelier Community Foundation. He previously served on the board of directors for the National Oregon/California Trail Center and Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, as the theatre committee chair for Allinger Community Theatre, and as president of the Great Music West Foundation. He also completed a term on the eastern Idaho grants committee for the Idaho Community Foundation.
“Through my experiences supporting the performing arts, I’ve seen first hand how it enriches our local communities,” Allred said. “I’m grateful that Zions Bank supports its employees in public service and is committed to supporting the arts in Idaho because [the] arts help make our state a great place to live, work and do business. I also thank Governor Little for this opportunity to serve.”
Established in 1966, the Idaho Commission on the Arts endeavors to provide quality experiences in the arts for all Idahoans. Funded by the state of Idaho, the National Endowment for the Arts and private donations, the commission offers technical assistance and training as well as financial assistance.