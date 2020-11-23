Thanksgiving is a holiday with high expectations for a cozy and festive time.
Many of us have traditions at Thanksgiving of giving thanks or words of gratitude for the things we have. We may sit around the Thanksgiving dinner table and tell one by one the things we are grateful for, or we may just have it in our hearts what we are most grateful for at this time of year. It is definitely the time we are aware of the things we hold most dear and the things we have been most fortunate to have in our lives.
This year, we may be especially grateful for our health with the COVID Pandemic that is upon the world. Hopefully, you have all either escaped it or have overcome it. But we all have something to be thankful for, be it our health, our skills, our families, our work, our faith, our just the things of the world we see and know have been created for us.
But we can also show our gratitude all throughout the year.
The word gratitude is derived from the Latin word gratia, which means grace, graciousness, or gratefulness. In some ways, gratitude encompasses all of these meanings. Gratitude is a thankful appreciation for what we receive, whether we can touch it or not. With gratitude we acknowledge the goodness in our lives. In the process, we usually recognize that the source of that goodness lies at least partially outside ourselves. As a result, gratitude also helps us connect to something larger than ourselves as individuals – whether to other people or a higher power, such as God.
Gratitude has been found and proven scientifically to be strongly and consistently associated with greater happiness. Gratitude helps us feel more positive emotions, relish good experiences, improve our health, deal with adversity, and build strong relationships.
We all express gratitude in different ways. We sometimes express gratitude by thinking of things in the past – positive memories such as childhood experiences, or past blessings. We may think of things in the present such as good fortune we have recently received or family members and friends we are thankful for. Or we may think of the future and be hopeful and have an optimistic attitude of things to come.
Researchers have found that expressing gratitude can make us more optimistic and feel better about our lives. We may exercise more and have fewer visits to the doctor than those who focus on sources of aggravation. They have proven that showing gratitude improves our relationships with others. Managers who remember to say “thank you” to people who work for them find that those employees feel motivated to work harder. Spouses who express gratitude toward each other have better relationships. Friends who say thank you to each other fight less often. And it goes on and on….
Gratitude is a way for us to appreciate what we have instead of always reaching for something new in the hopes it will make us happier, or thinking we can’t feel satisfied until every physical and material need we have is met. Gratitude helps us refocus on what we have instead of what we lack. And this mental state grows stronger with use and practice.
Here are a few ways we can cultivate gratitude:
Keep a gratitude journal. Make it a habit to write down or share with a loved one a thought about the gifts you’ve received each day. Use social media to keep your gratitude journal. Why not utilize this great option we have available to us to let people know the things or people we are grateful for? It’s live and ongoing and reaches many people at one time.
Pray. If you are religious, prayer is good to cultivate and show gratitude. Let God know how grateful you are for the things he has given you, the good things in your life, the blessings you have received at His hand.
Write a thank you note. We could make ourselves happier and nurture our relationship with another person by writing a thank you letter expressing our enjoyment and appreciation of that person’s impact on our life. We could send it, or better yet, deliver it and maybe even read it to them in person. Maybe make a habit of sending at least one gratitude letter a month.
Thank someone mentally. If you have no time to write a letter to someone, it may help just to think about someone who has done something nice for you and mentally thank them.
Count your blessings. Pick a time every week to sit down and write about your blessings – reflect on what went right or what you are grateful for. Sometimes it helps to pick a number – such as three to five things – you will identify each week. As you write, be specific and think about how you felt when something happened to you.
Meditate. Mindfulness meditation involves focusing on the present moment without judgment. Although we often focus on a word or phrase (such as “peace”), it is also possible to focus on what you’re grateful for.
So, even though we have the opportunity to be thankful and express our gratitude this time of year at Thanksgiving, we have the opportunity to express gratitude any time of the year. In fact, we should remember to do it often. It’s good for our health and well-being and will make us happier in the long run.
Have a great Thanksgiving and remember to share your gratitude all year long!