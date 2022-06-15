With nothing chasing and them and nothing on fire, a pack of humans began running together at 7 a.m. on June 9. The group departed the hot springs at North Beach, ran down the east shore of the lake, and eventually turned around and came back.
This writer followed a number of them and asked, “Are you okay?” Each responded with something like, “Yes, great!”
After several hours of running, they seemed delighted to arrive at the exact same place they’d left at the beginning. All very confusing. At that point, a woman identified herself as the coordinator of the event.
“We’ve been doing this for years,” said Tricia Drake, who organizes the run on behalf of the Water’s Edge Resort in Garden City. “In recent years it’s become the Bear Lake Trifecta, which lets people run three races in three states, back to back to back.”
This year’s Idaho race drew 162 participants from roughly forty states, as well as Canada and Switzerland.
“A lot of our runners are ‘fifty staters’—people who are trying to run a race in every state. They can do all marathons, or part marathon and part half, and in Utah we just added a 5k as well.” Drake said that some forty people were signed up to run three marathons in three days.
A healthy contingent of locals showed for the race. Khristina Meissner of Paris took third in her age group in the half-marathon, and was the fastest of any Bear Laker in the event. Not far behind were London Pack and Sharonna Jorgensen of Montpelier, joined by Jana Morrison of Franklin, and Ryki Kunz of Paris.
As testament to their sense of decency and moderation, no Idahoans ran the marathon.
Local causes stand to benefit from the race, said Drake, with volunteer race staff raising money for their chosen organizations.
“We pay for their time, and a lot of the revenue ends up going to local groups. Here a big one is a veterans’ organization that does support animals; in Cokeville we support the debate team and the cheer team at the high school.”
Drake said the day went off almost flawlessly after a rough start, in which a trailer carrying supplies separated from its truck and crashed into a restroom facility at North Beach. No one was hurt, but boxes of race supplies launched on impact and sent water, snacks, and drink powder flying all over.
“We were a little panicked, not having water at the beginning,” she said, “but we had plenty of extra supplies and, all in all, the day turned out perfect.”