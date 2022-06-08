For every family growing at least some of their own food, a location with a cold winter presents a challenge. We try to preserve as much of our summer and fall harvests as we can through either canning or freezing. However, you just can’t beat the taste of fresh produce. Some people use the term “winter food drought” for this reason. That’s why old homesteaders had root cellars to keep as much produce on hand as possible during the winter. Not having fresh produce can lead to repetitive and predictable meals during the winter. It can also greatly diminish nutritional value for you and your family.
Fresh vs. frozen produce during the winter
Fresh produce is king, both for flavor and for being the most nutrient-dense version of virtually any vegetable. It’s unfortunate that what many people think of as “fresh” produce in the grocery store has actually lost quite a bit of its nutritional content before it’s even purchased. Factor in the number of days before it’s cooked and the nutritional value goes down further.
Before you discount this time frame, consider what Dr. Diane Barrett from the University of California, Davis shares in her article about maximizing nutritional value in vegetables:
“In the U.S., fruits and vegetables grown in North America may spend up to 5 days in transit following harvest before arriving at a distribution center. Transportation time for fruits and vegetables grown in the southern hemisphere for winter and spring consumption in the U.S. ranges from as little as a few days if transported by air freight to several weeks if sent by refrigerated ship. At the retail store, fruits and vegetables may spend 1–3 days on display prior to being purchased by the consumer, who may store them for up to 7 days prior to consumption. This means that fresh fruits and vegetables might not be consumed for a significant length of time following harvest, during which time nutrient degradation may occur.” -Dr. Diane Barrett, UC Davis.
This means that “fresh” produce you’re cooking tonight is conservatively a week old if you cook it the day you buy it. More likely, it’s closer to two weeks old. Barrett points out that vitamin C, for example, degrades quickly: between 15% and 70% can be lost in the first seven days.
Penn State University researchers have concluded that even frozen or canned vegetables can retain more of their nutrients than “fresh” spinach. That’s primarily because of the temperatures it’s kept at during shipping and subsequently in your refrigerator. They go on to cite differences in folate and carotenoid retention based on temperatures, but none of that is in your control until you get it home.
The best solution is to grow your own leafy vegetables during the winter, but how?
What’s the difference between a grow house and greenhouse?
Greenhouses are typically stand-alone structures used to extend the growing season or even grow year-round. They are often called “hoop houses” where metal or PVC braces are used to support plastic covering that allows solar heating. They can also be more permanent glass structures that cost more but have long-term usability.
At night, greenhouses are either heated directly through electric or by propane/natural gas heaters. Because they are typically stand alone structures, greenhouses can accommodate large scale growing. However, this often makes them costly and inaccessible to backyard gardeners.
Conversely, a grow house is typically a small movable structure inside an existing home or building to grow plants. It leverages the room temperature already in the home/building to reduce or eliminate heating expenses. Farmers can get a jump on seed germination and also grow leafy produce year round using some of these inexpensive tools.
Grow house… a 21st century invention
The term grow house has a bit of a stigma. Why? Well, it stems from the term originating largely within the lexicon of the marijuana-growing community. "Grow House" was even the title of a movie a few years back. This article isn’t designed to address the topic of marijuana/cannabis growing. However, we’d be remiss if we didn’t acknowledge that growing high-quality leafy vegetables indoors today, owes much of its existence to technology that burgeoned from the hemp industry.
Growing cannabis was still illegal in most places during the late 1990s, with California legalizing medical uses in 1996. Scrutiny from federal agents didn’t stop the growing of cannabis but instead shifted it inside…out of the view of planes flying overhead. This process created an entire mini-industry of lights, humidity controls, and lots of other things needed to grow plants effectively inside.
There was another major event, beginning in the early 2000s, that made cheap indoor growing possible: the mass production of high quality LEDs for televisions. Don’t believe it? Between 2008 and 2015, the prices of LED’s dropped from $170/kilolumen to only $10/kilolumen, which brought costs and availability to reasonable levels for the average person. Companies like Samsung and LG were selling high-quality excess LEDs to third-party companies which made things like high-intensity grow lights.
Fast-forward to today, and you can find affordable grow lights that produce high lumens, while sipping energy at levels that couldn’t have been imagined twenty years ago. Our personal favorite at home is a model called Bloom Plus on Amazon (links on our website).
Which one wins?
We have both a greenhouse and a grow house. For our Midwest winters, a greenhouse is useful to extend the growing season with an early start and a later end. But the reality is that unless we heat the greenhouse at night, it has limits.
We can’t afford to that sort of energy, so we choose to store the heat as best we can, and then grow cold-hardy produce in there. We’ve had good luck with established carrots, collards, spinach, onions, garlic, and swiss chard growing all winter long in our greenhouse. But these don’t grow fast, and you won’t get seeds to germinate in the cold ground for a second planting. So make that fall planting last as long as possible.
For the time, effort, and expense, we’d suggest most people utilize a grow house and grow indoors. For one, you’re already heating your living space during the winter, so you remove that expense out of the gate using a grow house. Second, you don’t have to cart water to and from a greenhouse when your hose and rain barrels are likely frozen or drained to avoid freezing.
The third (and biggest) reason to use a grow house is that you can fully control the light. This is a big deal when the winter brings short days, and can mean almost no daylight for those in places like Canada or Alaska. We added a thick reflective film on our grow house to reflect sunlight and the grow lights back to the plants where it’s needed.
Finally, a grow house allows you to control the soil conditions. Potting soil may sound good, but it’s not meant for growing nutrient dense veggies to eat all winter. Homemade compost is your best option for growing indoors. If you’re interested in making your own potting soil directly in your garden, check out our website. Since we also raise rabbits on our homestead, we use rabbit manure as a great growing medium. It’s a slow-release fertilizer that keeps the plants fed all winter long. It also won’t burn your plants like many other natural fertilizers. It’s considered a “cold” manure as it doesn’t have to be composted like other animal manure (chickens) that have high nitrogen content and can carry pathogens.
If you’re interested in building your own DIY grow house, see our website for a how-to video. We use a PVC structure and fittings that can be found at any home improvement store; it will cost you about $30 without the lights.
Patrick Swain blogs and post videos on homesteading at purposedrivenhomestead.com.