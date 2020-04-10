We, as a family, would like to thank everyone that has sent food or cards and flowers to our family. We would like to thank Dr. Campbell and the staff for all the care and love for dad and our family. We would like to thank Bear Lake Memorial Hospital. A special thanks to Encompass staff and their hospice nurses that took such good care of dad. We have seen an outpouring of love for our family. We thank you all from the Glen Grunig family.
