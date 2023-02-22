g

So it really is the birthday of George Washington, our first president. Born February 22, 1732 in British America. George was known for his activities as a soldier in the British army as well as the American forces during the Revolutionary War. As I read about his life he was a fair-thinking man, and believed in honesty, morality, and doing right for his country. After the war he was influential in getting the Constitution of the United States established in Congress. He became president in 1789 and retired in 1797. John Adams was his vice president. During his time in office, he established a “cabinet” of personal advisors, which we still have today.

What was more interesting was that during the Revolutionary War, General Washington had some battles that did not turn out well for his country. An interesting side note is about a man named James Armstead LaFayette. James Armstead was a black slave owned by William Armstead. In those days, slaves had no last name so they took the last name of their owners. When James was 16, he escaped and went to the army of George Washington. At the time a man named Lafayette was working with Washington trying to develop battle strategies to defeat the British army.


