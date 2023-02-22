...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. Traction laws
may be enacted. Heavy snow will impact the Wednesday morning
commute. Blowing and drifting snow will reduce visibility on
I-84 from Tremonton to the Idaho border.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Weather Alert
...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
4 PM MST TUESDAY FEBRUARY 21 TO 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 22...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of northern Utah and
southeast Idaho including the northern Wasatch Range, the Bear
River Range, and the foothills surrounding Cache and Bear Lake
Valleys.
* WHEN...In effect from 4 PM MST this afternoon to 6 AM MST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Very heavy snow, rain down low, and drifting from
sustained and gusty west winds will create widespread areas of
unstable snow. Both human triggered and natural avalanches are
likely. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30
degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
So it really is the birthday of George Washington, our first president. Born February 22, 1732 in British America. George was known for his activities as a soldier in the British army as well as the American forces during the Revolutionary War. As I read about his life he was a fair-thinking man, and believed in honesty, morality, and doing right for his country. After the war he was influential in getting the Constitution of the United States established in Congress. He became president in 1789 and retired in 1797. John Adams was his vice president. During his time in office, he established a “cabinet” of personal advisors, which we still have today.
What was more interesting was that during the Revolutionary War, General Washington had some battles that did not turn out well for his country. An interesting side note is about a man named James Armstead LaFayette. James Armstead was a black slave owned by William Armstead. In those days, slaves had no last name so they took the last name of their owners. When James was 16, he escaped and went to the army of George Washington. At the time a man named Lafayette was working with Washington trying to develop battle strategies to defeat the British army.
Lafayette asked James to become the first black spy for our forces. So he invaded the British camps under the pretense he had escaped from his master and sought refuge with the British. At the time, British generals Benedict Arnold and Cornwallis were plotting ways to defeat our forces. Because James was so trusted, he was able to gather valuable information to bring back to Washington and Lafayette. These battles were a turning point in the war and led to our victory. Later on when James was applying to become a free man Virginia, he was denied because he had not been a “soldier” in the war. Lafayette intervened and advocated for his freedom because he was a spy in the war. James was given his freedom and Lafayette gave him his last name. So now we have James Armstead Lafayette. Since it is Black History month you might look him up.
Another man to research is Blanche Kelso Bruce. He was the first black senator during President Garfield’s term and was considered for vice president, but did not get the nomination. Once a slave, his master had believed in providing an education. Look up Blanche Kelso Bruce.
Okay, back to George. I must note that in his will he asked that all his slaves be freed when he died. He left provision for them to be fed and cared for. He only lived two years after he retired from office. Recently there has been some controversy over George Washington. Despite all that, he is part of our history and merits your knowing the facts of his life. I urge you to do your own research. His birthday was made a federal holiday in 1879. So happy birthday, George, and God Bless America. “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
