February 12, 1809, was a history-making day when “Abe” Lincoln was born. Of course no one knew that, not even his family. Yet for us, as we look back at his influence on our country, it was phenomenal. As I read through his biography, here was a man who from birth had mishaps and challenges. His mother died when he was nine, and a few years later his father remarried a woman with other children. He lived in three different states, and had very little formal education. Nonetheless he was able to educate himself and passed the bar examination in 1837. He practiced law in Illinois and in 1842 married Mary Todd. They had four sons. Quite an accomplishment for such a lad.

Young Lincoln became more and more involved in politics and became a US Representative to Congress from 1847-1849. Congressional folks began to witness his ability to debate issues with profound arguments that made sense. His stance on slavery became more about the moral issue than the economic effects. Lincoln joined the Republicans in 1856, and in 1861 was elected President of the United States. He did not win the popular vote, but did win the Electoral College.


