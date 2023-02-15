...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20
below zero for Bryce Canyon Country, and as low as 10 below zero
in the Cache Valley.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bryce Canyon Country.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
February 12, 1809, was a history-making day when “Abe” Lincoln was born. Of course no one knew that, not even his family. Yet for us, as we look back at his influence on our country, it was phenomenal. As I read through his biography, here was a man who from birth had mishaps and challenges. His mother died when he was nine, and a few years later his father remarried a woman with other children. He lived in three different states, and had very little formal education. Nonetheless he was able to educate himself and passed the bar examination in 1837. He practiced law in Illinois and in 1842 married Mary Todd. They had four sons. Quite an accomplishment for such a lad.
Young Lincoln became more and more involved in politics and became a US Representative to Congress from 1847-1849. Congressional folks began to witness his ability to debate issues with profound arguments that made sense. His stance on slavery became more about the moral issue than the economic effects. Lincoln joined the Republicans in 1856, and in 1861 was elected President of the United States. He did not win the popular vote, but did win the Electoral College.
The Civil war officially started April 12, 1861. Lincoln declared on January 1, 1863, the famous Emancipation Proclamation. In essence it stated, “All individuals held as enslaved people in rebellious states, henceforth shall be free.” Some people felt this was of no value since the north had no control over said states. In 1864, Lincoln was elected to a second term as President. During his second inaugural address he proposed, “malice towards none, with charity for all and…a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations.”
The war ended April 9, 1865, with General Lee surrendering to General Grant. Prior to the ending of the war the President had given a dedication speech at the opening of the Gettysburg National Cemetery. You may remember that the Battle of Gettysburg was one of the deadliest fights to occur and was a turning point in the war for the North. Over 51,000 soldiers were killed. The “Gettysburg Address” is one of the most famous speeches ever given by a US president.
When I was in high school, back in the dark ages, I had to memorize that speech. Sadly I remember just the beginning and some of the end. It would be worth your time to research it and read the entire message. It begins with, “Four score and seven years ago our forefathers brought forth…(?)...and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.” And it goes on, but at the end it says, “that we highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain, that this nation under God, shall have a new birth of freedom, that the government of the people, by the people, and for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” Amen.
Interesting to note Mr. Lincoln was shot on April 14, 1865, and died the next day. That was just six days after the war officially ended. Sad! God Bless America. “It's a good day in the neighborhood.”
