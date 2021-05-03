Fish stocking is in full swing as the weather continues to warm up across the state. About 420,000 catchable sized rainbow trout are headed to Idaho waters in May – nearly twice as many as April.
With so many fish stocked in so many places, it can be hard for anglers to sift through the stocking forecasts and records to identify noteworthy stocking events. To make it easier, we asked Fish and Game hatchery staff to highlight some stocking events.
Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.
Need a little help reading Idaho’s fishing regulations? Go to on You Tube How to Read Idaho’s Fishing Regulations — YouTube
Southeast Region
Bannock Reservoir – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex near the County Fairgrounds in Pocatello, this community park offers good trout fishing. Multiple docks provide fishing access around the 5-acre pond.
Devil Creek Reservoir – 5,150 Rainbow Trout. This reservoir provides some of the best trout fishing in this region and is conveniently located right off I-15. Most anglers fish from boats or on the bank around the dam.
Montpelier Reservoir – 5,000 Rainbow Trout. This reservoir is located in the hills east of Montpelier at 6,500 elevation. It has very basic facilities, but offers a variety of fish species in a peaceful rural setting.