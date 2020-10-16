The historic Enders Hotel is a beautiful edifice in Soda Springs, Idaho, that has been lovingly restored to its former glory. Over the years, it has seen its share of travelers and locals alike. Recently, the Diamond Heart Cattleman’s Steakhouse has taken residence in the restaurant below the hotel and is happy to announce that rooms are available to rent once again.
As part of the grand reopening of this historic hotel, Diamond Heart Cattleman’s Steakhouse is sponsoring a unique Haunted Hotel Experience at the end of this month. It’s no secret that the hotel has been deemed spooky by those who have stayed there. There have been memoirs written, paranormal documentaries, and psychic visits to the hotel. Most people agree that in addition to the historical artifacts found in the free museum, there is something eerie about the place.
With help from the Soda Springs Public Library and Caribou Community Theatre Guild, Diamond Heart Cattleman’s Steakhouse wants to invite you to experience the spine-chilling and spooktacular hotel this Halloween season!
Open October 28, 29, 30, and 31, a haunted house has been organized that will lead you through the hotel, peering into the past as you go. The haunted house will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is family friendly. On Halloween night, the experience will be followed by a party in the back parking lot with live music.