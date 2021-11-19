The Bear Lake Valley Health Care Foundation (BLVHCF) has received millions of dollars since it has been established in 1997. They have worked closely with the community and other foundations to raise funds for the Hospital. They want to acknowledge and thank generosity of numerous donors that have recently brought the Foundation one step closer to its $2.5 million goal that helped renovate the Emergency Department and bring in an in-house MRI suite. This past summer the Foundation received a donation from the MJ Murdock Charitable Trust as well as from the Ted Schmidt Family.
The Schmidt’s have been long time supporters of the hospital and love Bear Lake. Years ago, the late Liz Schmidt was diagnosed with a kidney disease. In 2007, The Schmidt’s approached the hospital Administrator at the time, Rod Jacobson, about establishing the lifesaving treatment, now the Dialysis Clinic. Ted and Liz knew other Bear Lake residents were travelling long distances for dialysis too. With the hospital board’s approval, the Schmidt’s million-dollar donations made this dream come true. Since the beginning the Dialysis Clinic has had hundreds of patients received over 150,000 hours of this lifesaving treatments over the last 15 years. Even after Liz’s passing, Ted continues to share their story and show support to this community. He has contributed funds within the last year to help purchase new dialysis machines, continuing the Schmidts’ legacy. Even more recently, Ted has contributed significantly to our latest project of remodeling and expanding our Emergency Department and Radiology areas.
The Foundation and Hospital board of directors feel grateful for the continued support from the Schmidt Family and others who donate. Tuesday, November 30 is the International Day of Giving, Giving Tuesday. Matched funds are available when donating through the Facebook @BLVHCFoundation. For those interested in donating please contact Foundation Support staff member, Julie Nelson at 208-220-2458 or visit their website at http://www.blmhospital.com/.
