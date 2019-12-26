On the last day before Christmas break, the Bear Lake High School students traditionally have Christmas parties that allow students to compete in what principal Luke Kelsey describes as “some pretty wild lip sync battles, Lakettes and Cheerleader performances, and choir concerts.” However, this year the high school decided to give back by serving the elementary students at AJ Winters and Georgetown.
“Each Mentor Class was given the task to come up with an hour’s worth of activities and take over a class for the teachers at AJ and Georgetown Elementary Schools,” Kelsey said. “Throughout the week preceding this event, there was an overwhelming and exciting buzz around the high school about the opportunity to throw a party for kids and our students really got into the planning process.”
The high school students loaded onto busses just after 10:00 on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 19, and headed to their respective “adopted” classes, with supplies and excitement evident.
Mrs. Brogan’s 4th grade class was adopted by Craig Culver’s MC class who made everyone three ceramic ornaments to paint and also brought sugar cookies to decorate. “We gave out prizes to the best ornaments and cookie, and everyone seemed to have a great time,” Culver said, adding that “Kollins Messerly said ‘I love these ornaments so much! Thank you!’”
When asked about the chaos going on in her school, elementary principal Laurel Jensen replied, “Woo hoo! It was so much fun to have the high schoolers come and play with our elementary students today! I can't tell who was having more fun, the little one or the big ones, but they were all engaged, active, and busy connecting with real people instead of virtually. We all LOVED this chance to mingle! Come back next year!”
Mrs. Tahnee Cook’s MC class took over Mrs. Edmondmond’s Kindergarten class and said everyone had a great time. “Between shaking our hips, musical chairs, and cupcake decorating, the kindergarteners won all of the competitions!”
In Mrs. Jana George’s first grade class, the students rotated among three stations, making snowflakes, playing a game, and reading two Christmas books. “My students loved having the high school students come,” George said. “Maddisyn said it was fun and they were so nice. McCrae said he liked seeing his sister. And as a teacher, I loved seeing the way the kids interacted and how much fun they had. Thank you!”
All in all, this was a win-win for all of the high school and elementary school students and teachers and a great way to begin the Christmas break.