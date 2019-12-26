The Bear Lake High School student council has been helping children have a Merry Christmas for so many years now that it is just something they do. For almost 25 years, the student council has taken referrals, raised money, taken donations, and spread the Christmas cheer to almost 200 kids.
“We could not do this without the help of everyone in the Valley,” said student council advisor Tammy Stephens. “Every year, the people in this Valley donate and donate and help us out by referring friends and neighbors who work hard but who would really struggle to provide several nice Christmas presents for their children. For many of these families, it’s a choice of whether to pay the heating bill or to buy some presents and with the help of those who are so generous, they don’t have to make that choice.”
As well as receiving donations from individuals, employees at Direct Communications raised money and “adopted” 8 children, buying several gifts for each child.
Dirk and DeeAnn Stucki again organized a motorcycle run, Rumble the Rockies, which brought in new stuffed toys and enough money to purchase winter clothing for over two dozen kiddos as well as adopting six more.
At the high school, most of the Mentor Classes “adopted” from one to five kiddos, purchasing gifts for an additional two dozen children.
The middle school had a competition and raised well over $1,300, which was used to buy even more gifts for children.
And the high school student council organized, sorted, and on Friday, Dec. 13, handed out the gifts to parents whose gratitude was evident in the smiles and tears.