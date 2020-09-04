RODEO #1
JH Bareback Steer
Kole Younger 10 points Score 52
JH Barrels
Hailey Phelps 10 pts. Time 18.378, Hailey Jo Ream 9 pts time 18.432, Mylee Solomon 8 pts time, Presleigh Steadman 7 pts time 19.045, Annalene France 6 pts time 19.690, Jaylee Howell 5 pts time 19.720, Chaislee Leavitt 4 pts time 19.729, Sage Cooley 3 pts time 20.055, Lydia Hamilton 2 pts time 20.246, Dotty Keller 1 pts time 20.354.
JH Boys Breakaway
Cade Romrell 10 pts time 3.240, Cal France 9 pts time 5.180, Duke Smith 8 pts time 5.470, Cooper Skinner 7 pts time 10.190
JH Boys Goat tying
Cade Romrell 10 pts time 9.40, Kodale Powell 9 pts time 10.760, Daxton Pope 8 pts. time 10.830, Cal France 7 pts time 11.660, Kruz Smith 6 pts time 12.060, Kutler Keetch 5 pts time 12.060, Cooper Skinner 4 pts time 12.910, Cole Erickson 3 pts time 13.550, Tegann Powell 2 pts time 14.270, Ross Hilton 1 pts time 15.390
JH Chute Dogging
Cade Romrell 10 pts time 8.90
JH Girls Breakaway
Mylee Solomon 10 pts time 14.230
JH Girls Goat Tying
Annalene France 10 pts time 11.05, Jaylee Howell 9 pts time 11.530, Mylee Solomon 8 pts time 12.180, Presleigh Steadman 7 pts time 15.590, Gertie Losee 6 pts time 15.870, Sarah Wamsley 5 pts time 17.110, Chaislee Leavitt 4 pts time 17.300, Hailee Phelps 3 pts time 17.360, Aubrey Holsten 2 pts time 19.640.
JH Poles
Hailey Phelps 10 pts time 23.027, Presliegh Steadman 9 pts time 22.056, Jaylee Howell 8 pts time 22.778, Falyn Nenna 7 pts time 23.132, Annalene France 6 pts time 23.224, Sarah Wamsley 5 pts time 23.384, McKinlee Covolo 4 pts time 23.690,Payzli Nield 3 pts time 23.959, Hailey Jo Ream 2 pts time 25.055, Lydia Hamilton 1 pts time 25.506.
JH Team Roping
Mylee Solomon 10 pts time 18.780, Cole Erickson 10 pts time 18.780.
JH Tie Down
Kodale Powell 10 pts time 25.380
HS Bareback Riding
JJ Hunsaker 10 pts time 00, Darien Johnson 9 pts time 00, Cody Gustafson 8 pts time 00
HS Barrel Racing
Hayden Corta 10 Points Time 18.562, Tayler Thompson 9 Points Time 18.619, Hanna Mendenhall 8 Points Time 18.695, Emily Romrell 7 Points Time 19.000, Jacee Winward 6 Points Time 19.071, Dally Mendenhall 5 Points Time 19.157, Oakley Crane 4 Points Time 19.158, Kassidy Hewitt 3 Points Time 19.276, Deette Powell 2 Points Time 19.372, Maddie Hale 1 Points Time 19.410
HS Breakaway Roping
Oakley Crane 10 Points Time 1.3680, Jacee Winward 9 Points Time 4.380, Hayden Corta 8 Points Time 4.520
HS Calf Roping
Haze Child 10 Points Time 12.770, Wyatt Cutler 9 Points Time 14.560, Logan Corta 8 Points Time 17.620, Tom Simpson 7 Points Time 23.960, Cason Barker 6 Points Time 32.270
HS Goat Tying
Taylar Smith 10 Points Time 7.410, Hayden Corta 9 Points Time 8.360, Hanna Mendenhall 8 Points Time 8.550, Addison Bowers 7 Points Time 9.130, Emily Romrell 6 Points Time 9.230, Kayla Teichert 5 points Time 9.870, Dally Mendenhall 4 Points Time 10.590, Jacee Winward 3 Points Time 10.620, Deette Powell 2 Points Time 10.890, Dakota Bethers 1 Points Time 11.010
HS Pole Bending
Hayden Corta 10 Points Time 21.687, Dally Mendenhall 9 Points Time 22.567, Kailie Alcorn 8 Points Time 22.628, Deette Powell 7 Points Time 22.715, Emily Romrell 6 Points Time 22.989, Kassidy Hewitt 5 Points Time 23.059, Dakota Bethers 4 Points Time 23.398, Jacee Winward 3 Points, Time 2.771, Jordyn Nate 2 Points Time 23.996, Zoey Robison 1 Points Time 24.394
HS Team Roping
Wade Erickson (1) 10 Points
Time 9.190, Trenton Talbot (2) 10 Points Time 9.190, Wyatt Lloyd (1) 9 Points Time 13.520, Gabe Nield (2) 9 Points Time 13.520, Tom Simpson (1) 8 Points Time 14.270, Logan Corta (2) 8 Points Time 14.270, Haze Child (1) 7 Points Time 14.620, Will Cutler (2) 7 Points Time 14.260, Oakley Crane (1) 6 Points Time 16.740, Kayden Skinner (2) 6 Points Time 16.740, JD Child (1) 5 Points Time 29.590, Wyatt Cutler (2) 5 Points Time 29.590
RODEO #2
HS Bareback Riding
Darien Johnson 10 pts Time 0.0,
HS Barrel Racing
Jayden Corta 10 pts Time 18.230, Hanna Mendenhall 9 pts Time 18.508, Tayler Thompson 8 pts Time 8.588, Oakley Crane 7 pts Time 18.600, Jacee Winward 6 pts Time 18.913, Jordyn Nate 5 pts Time 19.234, Taylar Smith 4 pts Time 19.262, Dally Mendenhall 3 pts Time 19.280, Zoey Robison 2 pts Time 19.308, Dakota Bethers 1 pts Time 19.377
HS Breakaway Roping
Taylar Smith 10 pts Time 3.630, Dally Mendenhall 9 pts Time 3.910, Hayden Corta 8 pts Time 4.330, Tylee Thompson 7 pts Time 4.590, Oakley Crane 6 pts Time 4.850, Jacee Winward 5 pts Time 5.270, Sierra Sears 4 pts Time 5.470, Tately Talbot 3 pts Time 6.170, Tayler Thompson 2 pts Time 13.610, Hanna Mendenhall 1 pts Time 14.810
HS Bull Riding
Brett Freeman 10 pts Time 0.00
HS Calf Roping
Cason Barker 10 pts Time 14.220, Will Cutler 9 pts Time 15.990, Tom Simpson 8 pts Time 18.850, Logan Corta 7 pts Time 19.900, Rhett Yamauchi 6 pts Time 20.930, Corbyn Maxfield 5 pts Time 27.840, Haze Child 4 pts Time 33.140
HS Goat Tying
Taylar Smith 10 pts Time 7.560, Oakley Crane 9 pts Time 8.360, Rylee Thompson 8 pra Time 8.670, Jacee Winward 7 pts Time 8.710, Deette Powell 6 pts Time 9.200, Haden Corta 5 pts Time 9.960, Emily Romrell 4 pts Time 10.140, Tayler Thompson 3 pts Time 10.240, Hanna Mendenhall 2 pts Time 10.410
HS Pole Bending
Deette Powell 10 pts Time 22.255, Emily Romrell 9 pts Time 22.734, Jacee Winward 8 pts Time 22.772, Dally Mendenhall 7 pts Time 23.050, Tayler Thompson 6 pts Time 23.064, Kassidy Hewitt 5 pts Time 23.293, Jordyn Nate 4 pts Time 23.394, Oakley Crane 3 pts Time 23.822, Hanna Mendenhall 2 pts Time 27.101, Kayla Teichert 1 pts Time 27.510
HS Steer Wrestling
Wyatt Lloyd 10 pts Time 23.280
HS Team Roping
Cason Barker (1) 10 pts Time 12.610, Macoy Ream (2) 10 pts Time 12.610, JD Child (1) 9 pts Time 17.040, Wyatt Cutler (2) 9 pts Time 17.040, Hilton Tristen (`) 8 pts Time 19.080, Kortlen Hilton 8 pts Time 19.080
FALL RODEO #3
JH Bareback Steer
Cooper Skinner 10 pts Time 0.0, Kile Younger 9 pts Time 0.0
JH Barrels
Sage Cooley 10 pts Time 18.739, Falyn Nenna 9 pts Time 19.010, Hailey Phelps 8 pts Time 19.141, McKenna Caldwell 7 pts Time 19.477, Jaylee Howell 6 pts Time 19.650, Presleigh Steadman 5 pts Time 19.707, Annalene France 4 pts Time 19.744 Chaislee Leavitt 3 pts Time 19.858, Dotty Keller 2 pts Time 20.021, Josey Rasmussen 1 pts Time 20.388,
JH Boys Breakaway
Cade Romrell 10 pts Time 3.920, Steehl Pope 9 pts Time 4.450,
JH Boys Goat Tying
Cade Romrell 10 pts Time 10.020, Daxton Pope 9 pts Time 10.400, Duke Smith 8 pts Time 10.630 Kodale Powell 7 pts Time 10.850, Kruz Smith 6 pts Time 11.830, al France 5 pts Time 12.330, Cooper Skinner 4 pts Time 12.590, Ross Hilton 3 pts Time 14.480, Tegann Powell 2 pts Time 14.970, Kutler Keetch 1 pts Time 16.930,
JH Chute Dogging
Cade Romrell 10 pts Time 8.850, Kodale Powell 9 pts Time 1.640,
JH Girls Breakaway
Hailey Phelps 10 pts Time 4.520, Dotty Keller 9 pts Time 7.820, Mylee Solomon 8 pts Time 8.490, Presleigh Steadman 7 pts Time 10.770,
JH Girls Goat Tying
Presleigh Steadman 10 pts Time 11.490, Annalene France 9 pts Time 12.270, Josey Rasmussen 8 pts Time 12.990, McKinlee Covolo 7 pts Time 13.130, Gertie Losee 6 pts Time 13.310, Jaylee Howell 4 pts Time 1.840, Haylee Phelps, 3 pts Time 14.290, Mylee Solomon 2 pts Time 14.530, Hailey Jo Ream 1 pts Time 16.270
JH Poles
Jaylee Howell 10 pts Time 22.914, Annalene France 9 pts Time 23.168, Presleigh Steadman 8 pts Time 23.359, McKinlee Covolo 7 pts Time 2.646, Dotty Keller 6 pts Time 23.755, Hailey Jo Ream 5 pts Time 2.938, Payzli Nield 4 pts Time 24.352, Sarah Wamsley 3 pts Time 24.695, Lydia Hamilton 2 pts Time 25.549, Gertie Losee, 1 pts Time 26.130
JH Team Roping
Mylee Solomon 10 pts Time 29.740, Cole Erickson 10 pts Time 29.740
HS Bareback Riding
Darien Johnson 10 pts Time 0.000, Cody Gustafson 9 pts Time 0.000, Clayton Lunt 8 pts Time 0.000
HS Barrel Racing
Hayden Corta 10 pts Time 18.383, Hanna Mendenhall 9 pts Time 18.539, Emily Romrell 8 pts Time 18.749, Dakota Bethers 7 pts Time 18.753, Tayler Thompson 6 pts Time 18.953, Jordyn Nate 5 pts Time 19.309, Jaycee Winward 4 pts Time 19.374, Zoey Robison 3 pts Time 19.602, Kayla Teichert 2 pts Time 19.655, Deette Powell 1 pts Time 19.669
HS Breakaway Roping
Tylee Thompson 10 pts Time 4.790, Daly Mendenhall 9 pts Time 5.030, Oakley Crane 8 pts Time 5.120
HS Calf Roping
Tom Simpson 10 pts Time 13.070, Logan Corta 9 pts Time 13.150, Cason Barker 8 pts Time 14.990, Macoy Ream 7 pts Time 15.670, Will Cutler 6 pts Time 18.420, Wyatt Cutler 5 pts Time 21.290, Josh Dobbins 4 pts Time 29.600
HS Goat Tying
Kayla Teichert 10 pts Time 8.190, Tayler Thompson 9 pts Time 8.290, Addison Bowers 8 pts Time 8.390, Dally Mendenhall 7 pts Time 8.610, Oakley Crane 6 pts Time 8.630, Hayden Corta 4.50 pts Time 8.680, Hanna Mendenhall 4.50 pts Time 8.680 Taylar Smith 3 pts Time 8.690, Jacee Winward 2 pts Time 9.040, Deette Powell 1 pts Time 9.270
HS Pole Bending
Hanna Mendenhall 10 pts Time 22.159, Kayla Teichert 9 pts Time 22.508, Hayden Corta 8 pts Time 22.837, Jacee Winward 7 pts Time 23.269, Deette Powell 6 pts Time 23.379, Jordan Nate 5 pts Time 24.090, Tayler Thompson 4 pts Time 24.545, Dakota Bethers 3 pts Time 28.072, Sierra Sears 2 pts Time 28.097, Dally Mendenhall 1 pts Time 28.484
HS Saddle Bronc
Josh Dobbins 10 pts Time 0.00
Wyatt Lloyd 9 pts Time 0.00
HS Steer Wrestling
Logan Corta 1 pts Time 5.790, Wyatt Lloyd 9 pts Time 23.800
HS Team Roping
Dally Mendenhall (1) 10 pts Time 9.830, Hannah Mendenhall (2) 10 pts Time 9.830
FALL RODEO #4
HS Bareback Riding
Darien Johnson 10 pts time 0.00
HS Barrel Racing
Hayden Corta 10 pts time 18.382, Emily Romrell 9 pts time 18.688, Hanna Mendenhall 8 pts time 18.817, Oakley Crane 7 pts time 18.996, Jacee Winward 6 pts time 19.083, Deette Powell 5 pts time 19.259, Tylee Thompson 4 pts time 19.329, Jordyn Nate 3 pts time 19.609, Caellie Hale 2 pts time 19.837, Taylar Smith 1 pts time 19.939
HS Breakaway Roping
Hayden Corta 10 pts time 3.560, Sierra Sears 9 pts time 3.670, Deette Powell 8 pts time 4.230, Tylee Thompson 7 pts time 5.040, Oakley Crane 6 pts time 5.360, Kassidy Hewitt 5 pts time 12.300, Hanna Mendenhall 4 pts time 14.960
HS Calf Roping
Tom Simpson 10 pts time 12.710, Wyatt Cutler 9 pts time 13.220, Macoy Ream 8 pts time 15.480, Haze Child 7 pts time 22.170, Cason Barker 6 pts time 42.620
HS Goat Tying
Tayler Thompson 10 pts time 7.760, Addison Bowers 9 pts time 8.490, Deette Powell 8 pts time 8.840, Hayden Corta 7 pts time 9.080, Jacee Winward 6 pts time 9.800, Hanna Mendenhall 5 pts time 9.920, Emily Romrell 4 pts time 10.250, Sierra Sears 3 pts time 10.720, Dally Mendenhall 2 pts time 10.970, Taylar Smith 1 pts time 11.780
HS Pole Bending
Sierra Sears 10 pts time 21.096, Hayden Corta 9 pts time 21.613, Emily Romrell 8 pts time 22.627, Dally Mendenhall 7 pts time 22.768 Hanna Mendenhalll 6 pts time 27.155, Deette Powell 5 pts time 27.196, Kayla Teichert 4 pts time 27.411, Dakota Bethers 3 pts time 27.718, Caellie Hale 2 pts time 27.833, Zoey Robison 1 pts time 29.096\
HS Saddle Bronc
Josh Dobbins 10 pts time 0.00
HS Steer Wrestling
Dawson Gunter 10 pts time 7.750
Logan Corta 9 pts time 8120
Tom Simpson 8 pts time 14.980
HS Team Roping
Deette Powell 10 pts time 8.580, Kassidy Hewitt 10 pts time 8580, Hayden Corta 9 pts time 11.840 Cole Gunter 9 pts time 11.840, Tom Simpson 8 pts time 12.700, Logan Corta 8 pts time 12.700 JD Child 7 pts time 15.720, Wyatt Cutler 7 pts time 15.720