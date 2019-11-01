All Veterans and those currently serving in any branch of the military or reserves as well as family and friends are invited to the annual Veterans Day Program on Nov. 11 at Bear Lake High School, beginning at 8:10 a.m.
The assembly will feature several patriotic musical numbers by the school’s band, choir, and show choir. Members of the VFW will be conducting the flag ceremony, and Don Johnson will be the guest speaker.
There will also be an art/poster competition. Contestants are asked to submit pieces that honor veterans. Winners will be announced at the assembly, and members of the community are invited to participate too! If you would like to participate, please turn in your piece to the high school no later than November 6