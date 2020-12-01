We at the News-Examiner want to share a few Christmas stories with you over the next weeks before Christmas. There will be one story each week, beginning with this week’s story, “His Christmas Spent at Club,” by Mary Graham Bonner. The stories were found in the archives of the News-Examiner dating back to the early 1920s and are precious and quaint. We hope you enjoy them as much as we have.
And the story begins……
He was sitting alone in his fashionable club. It was quite deserted. It had been for some days now. Everyone seemed to have other things to do than to come to the club. They had talked, a number of them, the last time many had been there, of the busy days ahead, shopping, wrapping up Christmas parcels, helping their wives or their daughters or their grandchildren in the merry plans for Christmas.
Only he had no plans to make. He gave his employees and a number of others with whom he came in contact money at Christmas time. That fulfilled his Christmas demands.
Other years he hadn’t felt it so much as this year. This year, the loneliness seemed lonelier than ever before. His solitary condition saddened him.
Well, he would go back to his suite. He would leave the club. Perhaps among his own books, his own things, he would not feel so lonely. He would not dine at the club; he would have some cheese and crackers and coffee at home. His excellent valet could always prepare a little supper for him.
Outside of the club his chauffeur and car were waiting.
He got in and sat down on the soft, luxuriously upholstered cushions, and the chauffeur closed the door, shutting out the clear, cold Christmas-time air and the noise of the streets – the noise of many voices of many people going shopping, with the higher voices of children rising every once in a while above the din.
His soul seemed to ache. He was alone. Rich, comfortable, luxurious, alone! No one wanted him, needed him, cared for him. He had everything which money could buy; he had enough money to buy everything he wanted.
No, not everything! He wanted love and affection, he wanted to be a part of all this going on outside the luxurious confinement of his car, and THAT he couldn’t buy. Mix with the crowds? Yes, he could do that, but not as one of them. Only as a lonely man who had a fat bank account which didn’t help in the slightest.
And yet couldn’t IT help? Suddenly he had an inspiration. He called through the speaking tube to his chauffeur, “I think,” he said, “I will get out here and walk the rest of the way home.”
The chauffeur was surprised, but he was too well-trained to show surprise.
He got out before a large store where in the window was a decorated Christmas tree. He went inside the store. No longer did he feel so lonely. He, too, had a purpose in mind. He was a part of all of this now!
Tinsel, candies, red colored paper, ribbons, small toys, decorations; oh, how much he bought. His arms were filled with bundles just as were the arms of others. It was such fun to carry bundles, too. He had never known before the joy of overcrowded arms.
Home he went, carrying his beloved purchases with him. And then he summoned the janitor to his lonely suite, which now seemed filled with Christmas cheer. He talked it all over with him, the plans for the tree, for his own Santa Claus suit.
He had given the janitor money before, of course. This time he would take part in the Christmas of the children of the janitor.
Christmas morning came. Never had he arisen so early on a Christmas morning. Dressing himself carefully, he went downstairs. He had worked until late the night before, decorating the tree, but he was not tired.
Suddenly there was a cry, a cry of joy such as he had never heard.
“Why, there’s Santa Claus! Dear, dear Santa Claus!”
The janitor’s children had always been afraid of him, but not so of Santa Claus! He undid his pack, he took gifts off the tree, and the children climbed over him, kissed him, hugged him, loved him. With what a splendid gusto they loved him!
And the children begged Santa Claus to stay for dinner. Curious thing for him to be doing! But he stayed, and for the first time, almost since he had been a child himself, he had a Christmas, a real Christmas! A Christmas filled with love which had driven the loneliness out!
The End.