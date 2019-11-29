IDAHO – Some important holiday mail-by dates are rapidly approaching. Ensuring your loved ones receive their holiday mail in time is a priority for the Postal Service. Idaho Post Offices are encouraging Idahoans to mail early and conveniently this holiday season.
Keep the following holiday ship-by dates in mind. The earlier you ship, the more likely you will save money and ensure gifts arrive in time.
Holiday Military Shipping Deadlines
· Dec. 9 – Priority Mail and First-Class Mail to Military addresses in Iraq and Afghanistan
· Dec. 11 – Priority Mail and First-Class Mail to all other Military addresses
· Dec. 18 – USPS Priority Mail Express to Military Addresses (except Iraq and Afghanistan)
International Shipping Deadlines
· Nov. 30 – Priority Mail International to Africa, Central and South America
· Dec. 7 – Priority Mail International to all other countries
· Dec. 7 – Priority Mail Express International to Africa, Central and South America
· Dec. 14 – Priority Mail Express International to all other countries
· Dec. 18 to 19 – Global Express Guaranteed depending on country
Domestic Shipping Deadlines
· Dec. 14 – USPS Retail Ground
· Dec. 20 – First-Class Mail and packages
· Dec. 21 – Priority Mail
· Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express
“We are prepared to meet our customers’ mailing and shipping needs during the holiday season,” said USPS District Manager Laura Hubrich. “We advise customers to mail early and conveniently this holiday season.”
Shipping conveniently is easy.
· Ship packages from the comfort of home – Ship packages to military, international and domestic addresses at the Post Office that never closes at USPS.com where customers can print postage-paid shipping labels, customs forms, and schedule a Free Package Pickup the next day.
· Take advantage of the $1.50 discount – The USPS offers a $1.50 discount on its largest Priority Mail Flat-Rate Box when shipping to APO/FPO/DPO (Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office).
· Get Info – Go online to usps.com/holiday to find helpful mailing tips, holiday shipping dates, order free Priority Mail boxes, print postage-paid shipping labels, and schedule a free pick up of their package by their postal carrier the next day.
· Be Informed – Informed Delivery is the Postal Service’s free daily digital preview of what’s coming to your mailbox through a daily email notification This holiday season, manage your packages and sneak a peek at cards, magazines and catalogs headed your way — all from your mobile app, dashboard, tablet or computer. Sign up is free and easy at informeddelivery.usps.com
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.