This year’s Homecoming activities came to a close on Friday, Sept. 23. A 28-27 overtime win against West Side ended a win streak that had stood since 2019, as well as finishing off a great Homecoming week.

The high school classes were very involved this year, participating in several of Bear Lake High School’s finest annual traditions, such as the car smash, dress-up days, the bonfire, the pie smash, and the hallway decorations. We had a great turnout for each event, and it was a good way to get classes to come together in a display of school spirit to start off the school year.

