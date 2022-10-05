This year’s Homecoming activities came to a close on Friday, Sept. 23. A 28-27 overtime win against West Side ended a win streak that had stood since 2019, as well as finishing off a great Homecoming week.
The high school classes were very involved this year, participating in several of Bear Lake High School’s finest annual traditions, such as the car smash, dress-up days, the bonfire, the pie smash, and the hallway decorations. We had a great turnout for each event, and it was a good way to get classes to come together in a display of school spirit to start off the school year.
Our Homecoming dance was held before Homecoming week so that everyone involved in school sports could come and participate. It was a unique experience to kick off Homecoming with the dance instead of ending with it, and it helped get people excited about the homecoming activities that followed. Participation was good, and the majority of people that attended the dance had day dates as well.
Keeping with BLHS traditions, classes dressed up for each day of Homecoming week. Adam Sandler Day, Fancy Day, Movie Genre Day, and School Spirit day were all successful and helped build school spirit throughout the week.
The car smash was held Tuesday, September 20. That day was also Fancy Day, and seeing students take a hammer to a car while wearing suits and dresses was truly a sight to behold.
The high school faculty wasn’t left out of the fun, either. Activities such as the pie smash raffle, where students paid for an opportunity to throw a pie at the teacher of their choice, made sure that everyone at the school was involved in homecoming in some way or another.
The bonfire activity after the pie smash brought the school together, and the senior class took a hike to the M hill to hear Mr. Jared Hillier give an impromptu speech about staying hopeful for our futures while also remaining humble.
The parade on Friday was a great demonstration of all the activities that we offer here at the High School. Every fall sport, the pep band, Homecoming royalty, and many more groups from the community all came together to create floats and participate in the parade. Each class also had their own float as well, based on the movie genre that they were assigned.
To finish it off, we won our Homecoming game in a nail-biting but satisfying conclusion to a very busy week. Thank you to everyone who participated this year and everybody in the community that helped us pull this off. It was truly a remarkable week.
