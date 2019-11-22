On Nov. the 24th SEICAA Food Bank of Soda Springs and Montpelier was presented a check for $560 from Hope Lutheran Church. This represents the funds raised from the yard sale held for their benefit. The check was presented by Pastor Robert Dierks (a retired military veteran.) The money will be used to buy needed items for the Food Bank.
Hope Lutheran Church would like to thank the are communities for their support in their annual fundraiser for SEICAA FOOD BANKS in Caribou and Bear Lake Counties≥ They thank the community for both the donations of items to sell and attending the event. They greatly appreciate your involvement.
All left over items have been donated to support other Community causes. Again, the members of Hope Lutheran Church thanks the community for making it a success.