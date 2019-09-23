Hope Lutheran Church would like to thank the Caribou and Bear Lake County Communities for their support in our annual fundraiser for SEICAA Food Banks in Soda Springs and Montpelier. We thank the community for both the donations of items to sell and the good attendance to the yard sale. We especially would like to thank Caribou Jack’s for the use of their flatbed trailer. We also would like to offer a special thanks to all those who got items with a generous donation to the food bank. We appreciate everyone’s involvement. All left over items are being donated to support other community causes. Again, the members of Hope Lutheran thank the community for making it a success.