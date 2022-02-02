The Hospital Board had the opportunity to hear from two possible candidates for the Legislative Elections. Jon Goode and Josh Wheeler. Senator Mark Harris, appearing by phone, introduced the two men.
Jon Goode lives in Soda Springs and has worked at the Itafos plant during four ownerships. He was the accountant for John Tippets when he was in the Legislature. Jon has also served on the Caribou County Hospital Board for many years. He is hoping he can represent the citizens of this area and the industry that is a significant income source here. He is running for Marc Gibbs’s position.
Josh Wheeler is from Ammon, Idaho; his wife owns and runs a Medical Clinic there. He is an electrician and feels he can give back to the community by being in the Legislature. He is running against Chad Christensen.
The Board was missing Craig Cluvers and Commissioner Rassmussen. The Board reported on the rounding they were able to complete. Gary Griffin commented that Lifelight would not lift off until a receiving facility had been confirmed. Griffin asked if this was a new policy. Angel DeClark, DNS said there have been challenges with transfers, as the beds in the larger hospitals are filling quickly, and the status can change in just minutes. Hopefully, if the Covid crisis improves, this will help the situation.
Mike Blauer, the Ceo, reported that because of the high Covid numbers in the community, he had postponed the Department Heads retreat.
Leslie Crane gave the financial report. The AR days have slightly improved, but she is hoping for more. The billing is delayed getting to the billing staff, which is the current issue.
Emily Transtrum reported on the Quality report and felt things were going well.
The Board was pleased to see that the med errors were zero in Dec.
The Board learned that the Hospital currently has four RNs in training programs at Hospital and an LPN.
Shane Johnson, the new Foundation director, introduced himself to the Board. He has worked for the Hospital for five years, first in billing and then in the It department. He is excited about his new position. He enjoys planning events, has many new ideas, and keeping the things that have worked up to this point is essential to him. He wants to promote the Hospital and its services. Many people around the lake do not realize Montpelier is even here.
Mike Blauer updated the Board on the new electronic records program and some challenges. The company spent a few days here and will help with the necessary updates, so the program works for the Hospital and Drs. the way it should.
Dr. Packard, Chief of staff, had questions about the program.
Blauer reported on the latest COVID spike and the problems it is causing. The Hospital is not seeing large numbers being admitted, but staffing shortages have been challenging. Currently, the Hospital is having difficulty getting testing supplies.
During “ Around the Board,” Dr. Packard asked for the Hospital to seek a place for a lactation room for staff. The staff had positive comments on the last month. The staff was also appreciative of the Christmas Bonus.
The Board went into executive session with no decisions when returning to the public meeting.