Bear Lake County Hospital Board held its meeting on Tuesday, December 28th.
All board members were present either in person or remotely, except for Maxine Matthews.
Cordell Passey proceeded with the agenda as published. There was no new business on the agenda.
Mike Blauer shared an educational video presentation on Rural Healthcare Readiness, “Strategy & Innovation.”
Board Rounding was next on the agenda. Emily Transtrom rounded with Brian Higley from Purchasing. She found his office & workspace interesting and organized and how it’s utilized. Brian says he has adequate space and is staffed effectively with a great crew. Brian enjoys where he works and has been in the position since February 2020. He has had to deal with supply issues along the way caused by the pandemic. Demands and constant changes keep him on his toes.
Lila Rigby attended the Home Health meeting on December 14th. Shawna Dawes stated they had lost some staff, but they’re building it back up and now have 4 RN’s and three Nurses Aides. Their infection control had been as high as 9.6%, with their goal being 3.5 %, and they are currently down to 0.55 %. Education seems to have been the key to getting the numbers down and maintaining it. Shelly anticipates a Medicaid certification will happen in February. Lila felt that the Home Health team works well together and enjoys their co-workers. There is a need in the department for home health equipment such as shower chairs, bedside commodes, toilet risers, etc., but there’s also an issue with storing the items when not in use.
Gary Griffin had the opportunity to spend time with the IT department. It was an interesting visit seeing all they’re doing. They discussed the hospital’s current system (CPSI) and received opinions and feedback from the IT staff. The IT staff feels CPSI is working well for them, and looking at other systems was not a cost-effective option. Some don’t care for the system, and additional training could help this situation.
Craig Culver met with Lott Crockett from the Auxiliary. Two months earlier, L.ott came to Craig with concerns about the “Snowball Dance,” hesitant to move forward after covid stopped the show last year. Craig gave her the go-ahead, and she has since acquired volunteers from the high school and other places. Decorations are being worked on, and this year’s theme is “Pirates.”. Lott also shared that the Auxiliary had passed on a check to the Foundation more than $300,000.00.
December’s Years of Service included Trish Bush- 10 years, Tausha Hurren-10 years, Susan Sparks 5- years. The Board would like to thank them for their dedication and years of service with the hospital. Approval of Minutes was reviewed and discussed with the Board approving.
Leslie Crane presented the financial report. Novembers net revenue was approx. $84,000.00 and YTD net stands at approx. $702,000.00 before the Medicare interim cost report with a take-back of $103,000.00. A/R days are currently at 85, and they’re working diligently to get those numbers down. The Board approved the Financial Report.
Blauer spoke on the Strategic Plan and what’s being worked on for this coming year. Staff incentives, massages one day a week throughout January, and other projects are being worked on with the Activities Committee. Current construction is on track, and informational mailers and an additional Social Media presence are being considered to focus on hospital services. Mike also discussed the Hospital Foundation receiving a check from the Hospital Auxiliary for their fundraising efforts. The Foundation has issued a check for One Million dollars. The Foundation is also recruiting new candidates and should decide very soon.
Emily presented the Quality Report. Emily explained she spoke with Sarah Wixom, who is currently working on electronic health records systems to access their health information electronically. The goal is to continue the advancement of certified electronic health records, further reduce burden, and increase interoperability and patient access to their health information. The electronic record system is being done so Medicare can reimburse the hospital for its services. Recently, patients have been encouraged to go onto the website and create an account to access their records online.
Craig made a motion to approve the bad debt for November for $61,571.60, and the Board approved the motion.
Lila motioned that the medical staff’s recommendation for Credentialing be accepted for the Initial/Provisional Application of Clark Daines, MD. and Direct Radiology David Bass, MD, and Rashmi Hande, MD. the Board approved.
Blauer gave the Management update. He said that covid numbers are currently low but require constant monitoring. Not at all like it was the previous month. There has been some staff sickness from covid, but everything is being handled. They still have the testing trailer, and vaccines have been done at mass vaccine clinics and will be transitioning to patient doctors’ offices. Supply fluctuates periodically, but they have successfully kept up with demand. The hospital is not currently vaccinating children but stated that Broulim’s offers them.
The pending vaccine mandate is presently on hold. The hospital is under CMS1, and they anticipate the stay order being removed. New dates and enforcement will be coming out. soon.
There is a Health Review Conference coming up on Thursday, January 15th, at 6 pm. the guest speaker will be Amberly Snyder, and the theme is resilience. Everyone is welcome, and tickets are free. On January 4th at 6 pm, there will also be a screening of Amberly’s movie, which is also free of charge.
This Board meeting was the last meeting for Dr. Meissner as Chief of Staff at the Hospital. Much thanks from the Board and staff for her commitment to the hospital! The New Chief of Staff for 2022 will be Dr. Packer.