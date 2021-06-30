Bear Lake Memorial Hospital held its monthly board meeting on June 22, 2021. All board members were present with the exception of Senator Mark Harris.
In New Business, Arel Hunt was welcomed as the replacement for Trecia Sparks. Dr. Hal Richins was also introduced. He came from Salmon to take Dr. Campbell’s place.
In Education, Lott Crockett highlighted the volunteers who work in the thrift store and the appreciation she and everyone has for them.
In Old Business, Lila Rigby reported she attended the Volunteer Banquet. She later went to a home health meeting and reported they have their goals in line and was very impressed with the way they talked about their mission statement and meaning.
Gary Griffin spoke with Megan in the dialysis department. He says the fact that people don’t have to travel so far and can get this treatment here locally has changed peoples’ lives for the better.
The people’s choice award nominees for the past year have been Alisha Brunner, Jeanette Christensen, Frances Cook, Joanne Jensen, Amber Johnson, Dr. Khristina Meissner, Frankie Rasmussen, Jill Rasmussen, Brandi Tillotson, Cassie Ward, Andrea Woolstenhulme, and Dawn Wright.
Those recognized for their years of service were Lynette Williams (15 years), Deny Shaul (10 years), Lindsay Crane (5 years), Justin Brunner (5 years), and Bean Jorgenson (5 years).
Leslie Crane reported gross revenue for the month of May at $2.5 million with an overall loss of $488,000. She also reported capital expenditures of $1.4 million.
CEO Mike Blauer reported on the Strategic Plan stating that the managers have started to roll out new goals. The review of quality metrics is ongoing. They are evaluating some state-required quality metrics in the nursing home and starting to move in a good direction. As far as construction, there is a barrier in the back. Things are torn up on the east side because they had to redo some of the drainage. The helipad has been torn up intentionally due to the heating system having some spots that don’t work. They are taking advantage of this time to take care of that. The new ER space is being used and continues to be good. The new Labor and Delivery room is ready and a beautiful space. Dr. Parkinson, the urologist, had his first day and the feedback was very positive. Glen Walker started working with Dr. Jeppson and it has been very positive.
Tracy Park then gave the Foundation Report stating they are looking forward to getting back to the Salmon Barbecue because it plays a big role in not only fund raising but “friend” raising. He also reported they are halfway through the Ultimate Bear Laker, and he feels they are starting better than the time they did it two years ago.
Craig Culver reported bad debt in the amount of $66,184.83 for the month of May, which was approved by the board.
Credentialing was then recommended and approved based on medical staff review.
CEO Blauer gave the Management Update stating there have not been a lot of cases of COVID, but we should take precautions. There was a bit of an uptick this past week. The positivity rate for the county, as reported by CMS, jumped this past week from about 0 percent to 8 percent. This increase may be due to a decreased number of individuals seeking tests, but more of those individuals testing positive. The positivity rate dictates how BLMH must respond and test in the nursing home and the hospital.
CEO Blauer said there has also been a question about how long the staff will continue to wear masks at work. He said they will continue to wear them until they receive different directions to do so, and the same with screening.
The board was then polled for comments. Most of them commented on how much they appreciate the board, and some spoke about the Emergency Room and how nice it is and the congeniality of the staff.
The board then went into Executive Session.
The meeting was then adjourned.