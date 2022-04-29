The house located at 506 Washington Street hits the road, en route to its new placement next to the Mansion on N. 11th Street.
Officer Austin Budge and members of the city crew look on and help maintain safety.
Lemons House Moving negotiates a tight corner from N. 8th Street to Monroe, six blocks from the house's final location.
