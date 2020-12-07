BOISE, Idaho – The Idaho House Republican Caucus is announcing the Representatives who will serve Chairs and Vice Chairs for the 2021 and 2022 Legislative Sessions.
“Committee Chairs and Vice Chairs do some of the most important work in the Idaho State Legislature,” said Speaker of the House Scott Bedke. “I am proud that, for the next two years, these Representatives will be helping to lead the way to an even more prosperous Idaho.”
The Positions are as follows:
Appropriations Transportation & Defense: Chair, Rep. Rick Youngblood Chair, Rep. Joe Palmer, Vice Chair, Rep. Carolyn Troy Vice Chair, Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt.
Education State Affairs: Chair, Rep. Lance Clow Chair, Rep. Brent Crane, Vice Chair, Rep. Ryan Kerby Vice Chair, Rep. Randy Armstrong.
Health & Welfare Business: Chair, Rep. Fred Wood Chair, Rep. Sage Dixon, Vice Chair, Rep. John Vander Woude Vice Chair, Rep. Rod Furniss.
Revenue & Taxation Resources & Conservation: Chair, Rep. Steven Harris Chair, Rep. Marc Gibbs , Vice Chair, Rep. Jim Addis Vice Chair, Rep. Laurie Lickley.
Agricultural Affairs Judiciary, Rules & Administration: Chair, Rep. Clark Kauffman Chair, Rep. Greg Chaney, Vice Chair, Rep. Kevin Andrus Vice Chair, Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen.
Energy, Environment & Technology Commerce & Human Resources: Chair, Rep. Barbara Ehardt Chair, Rep. James Holtzclaw, Vice Chair, Rep. Tony Wisniewski Vice Chair, Rep. Scott Syme.
Local Government Ways and Means: Chair, Rep. Ron Mendive Chair, Rep. Paul Amador, Vice Chair, Rep. Mike Kingsley.
The First Regular Session of the 66th Idaho Legislature convenes on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.