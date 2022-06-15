I was 12 1/2 in October 1964 and in the 6th grade, when a complete stranger came to our farmhouse door asking for me by name.
In my young, isolated and protected life, someone at the door I didn’t know was a rarity. My extreme shyness gave way to intense curiosity. How did this man standing on my front porch know my name?
He explained that my scoutmaster had drawn my name from a hat with the names of other scouts and I was singled out to receive a wonderful opportunity to earn some money.
He was selling subscriptions to The Idaho Farmer and all I had to do was be his guide and tell him who lived in each house in my area. I would then receive 75 cents for each subscription he sold—my commission to be used in starting my own herd.
I wasn’t sure my “scoutmaster” even knew the names of the scouts. He held the position in name only, not meeting with us and not being involved in any scouting activities.
The prospects of earning many times my weekly allowance of $1 made me giddy. This suave stranger used his charm on my mother who said I could go with him after school and on Saturday.
There were a couple of details he neglected to mention.
I got no commission if he sold anything less than a SEVEN-YEAR subscription. And he would do or say ANYTHING to make the sale. My presence, no doubt, made him look legitimate and he knew how to quickly build rapport.
The night of the presidential election, Nov. 3, 1964, he inquired at each door, “If you don’t mind me asking, who did you vote for?” It didn’t matter if they said Goldwater or LBJ; he quickly asserted he’d voted the same.
Objections were anticipated, and handled with ease.
Can’t afford it? Why, armed with the latest techniques and money-making tips, you can’t afford NOT to subscribe.
Not enough cash? Not a problem. He’d take anything of value towards credit on the subscription. The deer hunt had just ended, and he offered a dollar for a deer hide—some were so old and stiff, he struggled to collapse them into the trunk.
An old car battery was worth fifty cents in trade.
And if all else failed, he’d put his hand on my shoulder and guilt them into a sale by saying, “Don’t you want to help young Craig here be able to buy his own heifer and start a herd of his own?”
Nearly every holdout buckled at that point.
An exception was a stern and unflinching elderly farmer who said he’d help me by donating towards my LDS mission someday. He didn’t though.
The self-appointed champion of my future was bested by Worthy Beck’s humor; Beck related the story of a man selling an Encyclopedia of Farming. The sales pitch failed when the farmer dismissed needing more information because “I’m not even using everything I know now!”
The salesman was still laughing when we got in the car.
Zed Griffith’s response was unexpected and hot. “When we lived in Pocatello my son did the same thing with a guy selling subscriptions to The Idaho Farmer. Then the guy left and took all the money with him. My son never got a cent!”
“Say what?!?!” I’m glaring at the person standing next to me with my mouth open, waiting for his response.
“Well,” he blurted, “that’s horrible! There’s one bad apple in every barrel, but I guarantee you that’s NOT going to happen to Craig! He is going to get every penny coming to him!”
The discussion continued until we left with $7.50 for a 7-year subscription.
When we were both back in his car he said, “See Craig? That’s what you do. No one’s going to listen to you when they’re angry. You just let them vent, get it all out, and when they stop talking, you sell ‘em!”
At the end of canvassing Lanark, Liberty and Sharon, true to his word, this colorful character gave me $24 and, with my father’s help to pay the balance, I paid $40 to become the proud owner of our dairy’s first purebred Holstein.
Thanks to Wilmer Brown and Dorothy. Thanks to the thirty-two people who bought 7-year subscriptions.
By the way, The Idaho Farmer was published from 1920 until 1971, exactly seven years from when we sold subscriptions.