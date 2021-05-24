(StatePoint) Used as a remedy for centuries, propolis is a bee product increasingly turning heads in the scientific community. Here’s what the research says about how propolis can potentially support health during the warm weather months, as well as year-round:
The Research
• An April 2021 case report published in Acta Medica Mediterranea about a patient at the Ahi Evran University Hospital, showed the potential of Anatolian propolis to be used as an adjuvant therapeutic agent in COVID-19 infections.
• Other research conducted in 2021 at Black Sea Technical University concluded that Anatolian propolis has the potential to prevent the entry of the virus causing COVID-19 into the host. Additionally, a 2020 review article published by Melbourne University scientists concluded that PAK1-blockers like propolis could serve as potential therapeutic agents against COVID-19.
• Authors of a Hodeidah University study suggest that propolis is an effective antimicrobial agent to support the treatment of throat infections caused by bacterial and candidal species in children.
Your Health
“As the seasons change, it’s common to suffer from cold, flu and allergies. The strength of your immune system determines how fast you can recover and kick symptoms like cough, sore throat, itchy throat, and runny nose to the curb,” says Dr. Aslı Samancı, a food scientist and the founder of BEE&YOU, who developed an award-winning extraction technology for propolis to cure her son’s autoimmune illness.
According to Samancı, here are a few ways to incorporate propolis into your wellness routine:
This allergy season and beyond, consider using propolis to naturally manage symptoms and to support your immune health and overall wellness.