President Joe Biden announced he would introduce a proposal to more than double the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour upon taking office as President of the United States.
The current US federal minimum wage of $7.25, hasn't changed since 2009, the longest period without an increase since the original minimum wage was passed in 1938. According to the US Department of Labor, as of 2019, 1.2 million American workers earned less than the minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Roughly, 2 percent of all US workers who are paid hourly earn $7.25 per hour or less as shown by government data. Hiking the national minimum to $15 an hour by 2025 would lift 1.3 million workers above wages that put them below the poverty line, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO).
However, the CBO also estimated the move would cost 1.3 million Americans their jobs, a claim that conservative economists have made for a long time. Many economists claim that higher wages will result in slower job growth.
The country is divided in its thinking on this issue as are the political parties.
So when did minimum wage increase battle begin?
In 1932, the Fair Labor Standards Act was drafted by Senator Hugo Black
In 1933, the Roosevelt administration, during the New Deal, made the first attempt at establishing a national minimum wage with the National Industrial Recovery Act.
In 1938, the minimum wage was set at $0.25 per hour. A 40-hour workweek was also established.
President Franklin Roosevelt called it "the most important piece of New Deal legislation since the Social Security Act of 1935."
In 1949, President Truman raised the minimum wage to $0.75 per hour. In 1955, President Eisenhower raised it to $1 per hour. A 1961 amendment to the FLSA increased it to $1.25 per hour.
In 1963, the Equal Pay Act was passed. "Equal pay for equal work." Some of you may remember that term.
A 1966 amendment raised the minimum wage to $1.60 per hour. An amendment in 1974 increased it to $2.30 per hour in stages. A 1977 amendment increased it in yearly increments through 1981 to $3.35 per hour.
In 1989, Senator Edward M. Kennedy introduced a bill to increase the minimum wage to $4.55 per hour in stages. By a majority vote, the House approved a revised bill that would increase the minimum wage to $3.80 per hour as of April 1990, and $4.25 per hour as of April 1, 1991. The Senate approved the bill the next week, and President Bush signed the bill two weeks later.
An amendment in 1996 increased the minimum wage to $5.15 an hour. On May 25, 2007, President Bush signed into law a supplemental appropriation bill that contains the Fair Minimum Wage Act of 2007. This provided for the increase of the minimum wage by an incremental plan culminating in a minimum wage of $7.25 per hour by July 25, 2009. And that is where it has stayed.
In April of 2014, the US Senate debated the Minimum Wage Fairness Act. A bill would have amended the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 to increase the minium wage to $10.10 per hour over the course of a two-year period. The bill was strongly supported by President Barack Obama and many democratic senators, but strongly opposed by Republicans in the Senate and the House. Republican-controlled states Alaska, Arkansas, Nebraska, and South Dakota raised the minimum wage above the national rate of $7.25 per hour using ballot initiative. The results provided evidence that raising the minimum wage has support across party lines.
In April 2017, Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Patty Murray, backed by 28 of the Senate's Democrats, introduced new federal legislation to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2024 and index it to inflation. The Raise the Wage Act of 2017 would raise the minimum wage to $9.25 per hour immediately and then gradually increase it to $15 per hour by 2024.
Minimum wage is set by the US Labor Law and a range of state and local laws. Employers generally have to pay workers the highest minimum wage prescribed by federal, state, and local law.
In the United States, different states are able to set their own minimum wages independent of the federal government. When the state and federal minimum wage differ, the higher wage prevails.
Some government entities, such as counties and cities, observe minimum wages that are higher than the state as a whole.
It is a complicated issue and one that is debated and often misunderstood. It is yet to be seen if Biden's proposal will come to fruition and what will happen if it does. Hopefully this information has given you a little light on the subject. It is always better to be informed and to understand our government's workings as much as possible.