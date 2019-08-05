The application period closes at midnight August 15
Hunters who were unsuccessful in the first drawing for big game controlled hunts still have a chance at over 2,540 tags available in the second controlled hunt drawing.
There are 1,123 tags for deer, 1,259 tags for elk, 127 for pronghorn, and 34 for black bear available. A list of tags by hunt number is available on Fish and Game’s website at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/controlled/2019-second-drawing.
The application period closes midnight August 15. Hunters can apply at Fish and Game license vendors, by telephone at 800-554-8685, or online at Fish and Game’s website. The application fee is $6.25 for residents and $14.75 for nonresidents for each species
Results of the drawing will be available around August 22. Any tags not drawn after the second drawing will be sold first-come, first-served August 26 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time.
For information on rules and dates for specific hunts, consult the current big game seasons and rules brochure or the Fish and Game website.