I filled out the official CDC media request form. This is what I wrote.
My request
Hi. I’m one of the world’s top misinformation spreaders according to respected authorities such as CCDH and MIT. Google lists me at #2 when you do a search for “misinformation superspreader.”
I have nearly a million followers on social media right now. It would have been more, but I’ve been permanently banned on Twitter, LinkedIn, Medium, and Wikipedia.
I really don’t want to spread misinformation, but the CDC has refused to answer any of my questions. They even refuse to answer why they refuse to answer my questions. That isn’t helpful. How is that going to solve anything? My followers keep increasing the more you ignore me. It looks like you are hiding something.
If you answer my questions, I assure you, I will correct my mistakes. If I don’t, you’ll have a video record of the call and can expose me.
Therefore, it is in everyone’s best interest to resolve my questions.
I would like to chat with John Su or Tom Shimabukuro or Hannah Rosenblum.
My questions include, but are not limited to, the following:
1. Why hasn’t anyone calculated the minimum VAERS under-reporting factor (URF)?
2. Did the propensity to report change in 2021 vs. previous years. What is the new number in 2021 and 2022 compared to previous years?
3. Why do John Su and Tom Shimabukuro never talk about the URF in the ACIP meetings?
4. I found thousands of adverse events that are elevated by these vaccines compared to all other vaccines combined in previous years. How many adverse events did the CDC find?
5. There was a dramatic rise in adverse events reported in the VAERS system for the COVID vaccines. How could this not be a serious safety concern? The propensity to report did not increase. If you believe the propensity to report did increase, what data do you have to support that?
6. My neurologist has been in practice for 11 years. She’s never had to report a single event to VAERS. With the COVID vaccines, she needs to make 1,000 reports. How do you explain this?
7. The NEJM pregnancy paper by Tom Shimabukuro noted that the results on safety for pregnant women was preliminary since many of the women were still pregnant. What was the final result and why wasn’t it published?
8. There was an analysis of the VAERS data by Hannah Rosenblum published in the Lancet. It never goes into explaining why there were elevated reporting rates and also the nature of the reported events are not normal background events. Couldn’t the elevated reporting rates be caused by a dangerous vaccine? Does she want to look at the Israeli safety data? If not, why not? The Israeli data directly contradicts the conclusion of the paper. Shouldn’t we figure out which conclusion is correct?
9. Why does Carol Crawford not answer my questions about an open discussion with the top vaccine misinformation spreaders to resolve our differences and reduce vaccine hesitancy?
10. Why does Martha Sharan ignore my emails and phone messages when I attempted to ask for permission to talk to the authors of the Rosenblum paper? Can’t she reply with the reason questions are not allowed?
The result
I submitted the form and got:
Thank you for your media request, a press officer will be contacting you soon.
Summary
My request is in. I’ll let you know what happens next.
Don’t hold your breath.
