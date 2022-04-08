In a news release from Bar Counsel, the Idaho State Bar announced that Joseph R. Hayes, former Bear Lake County Prosecuting Attorney, agreed to resign from the Bar rather than being the subject of disciplinary proceedings. The Idaho Supreme Court entered an order regarding the agreement on April 4, 2022.
Spanning a period from 2019 through 2021, Mr. Hayes admitted to numerous occasions wherein he proceeded to represent female clients despite conflicts of interest, sexual relations with those clients and conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice. In all instances described in the announcement, Mr. Hayes sent clients sexually explicit messages and made inappropriate comments to those he was representing in a variety of legal matters. On more than one occasion, Mr. Hayes engaged in sexual conduct with those clients.
Simultaneously with his admission to the misconduct allegations in the Court’s order, Mr. Hayes’ license to practice law in the State of Idaho was terminated.
Hayes may not reapply for admission to the Idaho Bar earlier than five years from April 4, 2022. Should Hayes choose to reapply at that or a later time, he will be required to overcome a presumption of “unfitness to practice law” according to the Idaho Bar Commission Rules.
An investigation conducted by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, Special Investigations Unit, has been ongoing during 2021 and 2022 regarding similar charges of misconduct. Hayes resigned as County Prosecutor and closed his private law office early in 2022, leaving the state for a period of time in pursuit of alternate employment.
To protect the victims, certain identifying information is not included in this news article.