POCATELLO - As you age, will you be able to take care of yourself or need to rely on others? What services and supports will you need? Are they available in your community? These are a few of the questions that a new statewide assessment is trying to answer.
The Idaho Commission on Aging (ICOA) – in partnership with Idaho State University’s Institute of Rural Health – is exploring the needs of older Idahoans, their awareness of services in their communities and whether those services are adequate. A survey aimed at answering these questions has been developed. A description and link to the survey can be accessed on the ICOA website at http://bit.ly/SeniorServicesSurvey.
Based on your responses, the ICOA and your local Area Agency on Aging (AAA) will develop strategies to fund senior services in your community. The responses that you and others provide to this survey will be summarized into a report. This report will be used to develop a four‐year statewide plan to assess senior needs in Idaho under the Older Americans Act and State Senior Services Act.
Responses are anonymous. The deadline to complete the survey is Dec. 31, and results will be posted on the ICOA’s website at www.aging.idaho.gov in the coming months. For questions, contact ISU researcher Elizabeth Fore at 208‐282‐4892 in Pocatello.