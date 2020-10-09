Attention Hunters!! Idaho Fish and Game needs your help collecting samples for Chronic Wasting Disease testing!
Each region in Idaho has established collection locations for lymph node samples from harvested deer. Because there is currently very little antlerless hunting opportunity in the Southeast Region, we are not collecting whole heads but are asking hunters to remove lymph nodes and drop them off at our collection locations.
In the Southeast Region, these collection locations are as follows:
• Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) compounds in Soda Springs, Montpelier, and Preston.
• Regional Fish and Game office in Pocatello, 1345 Barton Road, parking lot.
• Staff will also remove lymph nodes for sampling at IDFG check stations as well as regional Fish and Game offices duringnormal business hours.
Maps and addresses for the collection locations as well as detailed instructions for removing lymph nodes can be found at https://idfg.idaho.gov/cwd/sampling/locations.
Collection bags and instructions for removing lymph nodes are also provided at each collection location. (Signs for the ITD collection stations are located on the main road or highways, but the actual collection bags and receptacles are positioned next to the compound fences.) In Pocatello, the collection receptacle is located in the Fish and Game Regional Office parking lot.
Hunters who wish to have assistance removing lymph nodes can bring their whole deer or the upper neck and head of their deer to the Pocatello office during business hours, and staff will remove samples.
Hunters outside the CWD sampling areas can also have their animals tested by requesting a CWD sample kit, or by contacting their regional Fish and Game office for information.
CWD has NOT been detected in Idaho but it is important to continue to monitor our deer populations for the disease. CWD is a contagious and fatal disease that affects mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk, caribou and moose.
Thank you for your help with this effort!