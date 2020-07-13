The Idaho Humanities Council seeks applications to fill two academic positions from North Idaho and an academic position from Southeast Idaho on its volunteer board of directors. An academic member currently is defined by the Council as either a scholar in the humanities or an administrator of an educational or cultural institution.
North Idaho is defined by the Council as the region north of Riggins to the Canadian border. Southeast Idaho is defined by the Council as the region from Twin Falls County to the Wyoming border and from the Utah border to the Montana border.
The IHC’s 19-member board is comprised of academic members and public members from all regions of the state. The IHC recognizes the need to hear and amplify marginalized voices in Idaho. The council is committed to a board that includes members of historically marginalized groups and believes their voices are integral to meaningful humanities programming in Idaho. We especially welcome applicants that reflect the state’s ethnic, racial and cultural diversity.
Board members serve three-year terms, with the possibility of renewal for a second three-year term. The board meets three times each year in February, June, and October to award grants and conduct other business. The IHC covers travel expenses for board members to attend meetings.
The IHC awards grant funds to organizations and individuals throughout the state to support public programs in history, literature, philosophy, cultural anthropology, law, and other humanities disciplines. The IHC also supports a number of its own council-conducted programs, such as regional Distinguished Humanities Lectures, weeklong summer institutes in the humanities for Idaho K-12 teachers, a Humanities Speakers Bureau, statewide tours of Smithsonian traveling exhibits, and other programs and activities. IHC receives funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities and donations from foundations, corporations and individuals.
Information about the Council and applications for board membership are available online at www.idahohumanities.org, under “About Us.” The deadline for applications is September 1, 2020. The board will review applications and elect the new members at the Council’s October meeting.