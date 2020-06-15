Gov. Brad Little announced today he will forge ahead with his plan for Stage Four of the State’s approach to reopening Idaho’s economy. His four-stage approach was an effort to balance the ongoing need to slow the spread of COVID-19 with the critical need to resume economic activity in a reasonable and safe manner. “Many people equate reopening with being safe, and that’s simply not the case.” said Maggie Mann, Southeastern Idaho Public Health District Director. “We really need to continue to be socially responsible when we go out in public. I can’t stress enough the importance of physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings in public places, staying home if you are sick and washing your hands. This will help protect you, your family and your community.”
As with all stages in the Governor’s Plan, services can open provided that they do so safely by following protocols which include: maintain the six-foot physical distancing requirements for employees and patrons; the ability to provide adequate sanitation and personal hygiene for employees, vendors and patrons; frequent disinfection of the business; identifying how face coverings and gloves may be required by employees, vendor and/or patrons; and identifying strategies that address ill employees.
Stage Four of the Idaho Rebounds Plan will take effect June 13th, allowing gatherings both public and private where appropriate physical distancing and precautionary measures are observed; nonessential travel can continue to locations that allow it and do not have ongoing transmission. In addition, vulnerable Idahoans can resume public interactions, but should minimize exposure to social settings where distancing may not be practical, unless precautionary measures are observed.
“Idaho is looking toward a new normal, seeking balance between reopening our economy and protecting public health. Our efforts have slowed the spread, but they have not cured the disease,” said Mann. “It’s more important than ever for southeast Idaho to behave cautiously as we ease restrictions.”
In accordance with Stage Four, nightclubs may operate with diminished standing room occupancy and large venues such as sporting events can operate under limited physical distancing protocols. In addition, visits to senior living facilities and congregate facilities can resume but those who interact with residents and patients must be diligent regarding use of cloth face coverings, hygiene and physical distancing.
For more information on the guidelines to reopen Idaho, visit rebound.idaho.gov. For more information regarding COVID-19 visit siphidaho.org or call the Southeastern Idaho Public Health Hotline Monday – Friday from 9:00 am – 4:30 pm at 208.234.5875. You can also watch us live on Facebook Monday — Friday at 11 am.