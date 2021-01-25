IDAHO — The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) has added dozens of new vendors this month for snowmobile registration sales and other recreational permits. Among the list of new vendors are several state parks, included in the list below.
Keep in mind that many of the state parks do not have seasonal staff at this time so they may be unable to hold dedicated office hours. It is best to call the parks before you arrive to ensure that someone will be there to fulfill your request.
The following parks are now selling snowmobile registration stickers:
n Bear Lake State Park in St. Charles, Idaho (208-945-2325)
n Heyburn State Park in Plummer, Idaho (208-686-1308)
n Priest Lake State Park in Coolin, Idaho (208-443-2200)
n Dworshak State Park in Orofino, Idaho (208-476-5994)
n Three Island Crossing State Park in Glenns Ferry, Idaho (208-366-2394)
n Land of the Yankee Fork State Park in Challis, Idaho (208-879-5244)
For a complete list of vendors, including gas stations and retail stores, visit our website at parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/registration-permits/
n Harriman State Park in Island Park, Idaho (208-558-7368)
n Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston, Idaho (208-799-5015)
Lake Walcott State Park in Rupert, Idaho (208-436-1258)
Lake Cascade State Park in Cascade, Idaho (208-382-6544)
Massacre Rocks State Park in American Falls, Idaho (208-548-2672)
Winchester Lake State Park in Winchester, Idaho (208-924-7563)