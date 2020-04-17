The Idaho Primary Election is not until May 19th, but because of Coronavirus it will be done completely by absentee ballot this year. Because of the extra paperwork that goes into requesting your ballot, mailtime, and then counting all of the ballots we won’t get all the results until after June 2nd. June 2nd is the last day that absentee ballots can be received by the county clerks. Then we wait while everything is being tallied up; for us in the county that shouldn’t be too long, but for statewide results, that could take a while longer. Hopefully not too long.
In connection with this are some political issues that have been going on that have directed me in how I should vote in this election, and which I highly encourage you to research yourself and vote in kind. Namely, the quarantine and social distancing orders connected with the governor’s emergency declaration.
In the Idaho State Constitution Article IV Section 5 it says, “The supreme executive power of the state is vested in the governor, who shall see that the laws are faithfully executed.” The governor has no law making ability, but only the ability to execute the laws as created and passed by the legislative branch. This is a good division of powers (similar to the US Constitution and based on it as well) and it is up to the legislature to ensure that good laws are passed.
Idaho law passed by our legislature says in Section 46-1008 (2), “A disaster emergency shall be declared by executive order or proclamation of the governor if he finds a disaster has occurred or that the occurrence or the threat thereof is imminent.” and later in the same section (5) “In addition to any other powers conferred upon the governor by law, he may:.” This plainly declares that the governor may declare a state of emergency and use the powers that are conferred on him by law under that state of emergency.
What is an emergency? Section 46-601 (1(B)) says that an Extreme Emergency is “the duly proclaimed existence of conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property within the state, or any part thereof, caused by such conditions as... epidemic... which conditions by reason of their magnitude are or are likely to be beyond the control of the services, personnel, equipment and facilities of any county, any city, or any city and county.”
Then back in Section 46-1008 (1) it says, “Under this act, the governor may issue executive orders, proclamations and amend or rescind them. Executive orders and proclamations have the force and effect of law.” The legislature gave him the authority to be essentially a dictator to take care of a problem that is likely “to be beyond the control” or normal services.
Now, while the extent of these powers have their own issues, they are the current Idaho Constitution and Law. Now is not the time to be disobeying the law, if there is a problem with the law then we have a process to fix it. Unfortunately, there are those lawmakers and other elected officials who would rather cause problems than provide solutions. Several have been open in their opposition to the Governor’s orders, and (importantly for my conclusion) have encouraged others to do the same. Some have been subtly pushing at these same ideas but for political maneuverings haven’t openly said what they are thinking. But because of their associations with others their subtle maneuverings are clearly visible.
That being said, I would highly encourage everyone to vote, and to not vote those who have promoted mass gatherings, supported mass gatherings, or regularly associate and support those who have held or supported mass gatherings. This includes an instance in northern Idaho where a lawmaker held church and openly mocked the governor, and an instance where Ammon Bundy held socials with others who believe the entire thing is a hoax and overblow reaction. For this reason I will be voting for and endorsing Dave Radford for Legislative District 32’s Representative over Chad Christensen because Representative Christensen has been supportive of these other’s actions.
Charles Horikami is a Social Studies Teacher at BLMS, and the Legislative District 32 Chair for the Idaho State Republican Party, and a member of the Montpelier City Council. The views expressed are not representative of the BLSD, the City of Montpelier, or of the Idaho State Republican Party. He can be contacted at chorikami@gmail.com and welcomes all comments and critiques.