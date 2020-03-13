Tuesday was Super Tuesday part 2. Idaho and 5 other states all had their primaries or caucuses and basically confirmed the results that many of us have been predicting over the past week. Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee. Currently sitting at over 150 more delegates than Bernie Sanders, Biden will be facing off against Trump in the 2020 Presidential General Election on Tuesday November 3rd.
But wait! We still have another election coming up before then. The Idaho Primary is Tuesday May 19th. Yes, Idaho has two primary days. This happened because we realized that only early voting states in the Presidential Primary actually matter, the remaining 25 states that haven’t voted yet, basically have no say in the primary because we all know who the winner is going to be. It used to be that Idaho would be one of the last states to vote, now your primary vote counts.
This second primary in May, might actually be more important for Idahoans anyway. Especially this year when the Republican nominee was already decided before we voted last Tuesday; hint, it was Trump. This upcoming May primary is the election for who is going to represent us in the US House of Representatives, the US Senate, the Idaho State House of Representatives, the Idaho State Senate, and several local county positions.
As of writing this, the deadline to sign up for these elections is tomorrow, so there may be more candidates that I don’t know about, but I figured that I would start giving a little bit of a head’s up on what is already publicly available, specifically those in National and State races.
In the Federal elections, Representative Mike Simpson is up for re-election, as of right now he has no primary opponent and no general election opponent. His seat is secure. Senator Mike Crapo is not up for re-election until 2022. His seat is secure. Senator Jim Risch is up for re-election, as of right now he has no primary opponent, but he does have 2 general opponents. Ray J. Writz a Constitutionalist and Paulette Jordan a Democrat. His seat is most likely secure.
On the State level, Senator Mark Harris is up for re-election, as of right now he has no primary or general election opponent. His seat is secure. Representative Marc Gibbs is up for re-election, as of right now he has no primary or general election opponent. His seat is secure. Representative Chad Christensen is up for re-election. He does have a primary opponent, Dave Radford, and there is no general election opponent. His seat is up for grabs and it will probably be close.
Chad Christensen is a first term Representative who beat Tom Loertscher in 2018. His tenure has been filled with outspoken ferver for gun rights, limited government, and pro-life values. This has caused him to often be put in a negative light from state newspapers and occasioned spotlight in national news (the Bacon restaurant incident in Boise). He is from Bonneville County.
Dave Radford is also from Bonneville County where he is a County Commissioner. First elected in 2003 he has also served as the Republican State Party Executive Director, served as the Sergeant at Arms for the Idaho Senate and worked as a field representative for three Republican senators. I have talked to him and am trying to get to know him and what he stands for, but I’m not ready to write anything about him yet.
I am working on trying to get both Christensen and Radford here to Bear Lake to have a little forum / debate where they can share their viewpoints. Radford has said he is open to the idea and willing to do it in each of the counties in our Legislative District; Christensen says that he only wants to do one. I will update you as more details are tied down, but I hope to have something put together for the beginning of May so that we can meet our candidates. If anyone is interested in hosting or visiting with either of them, please let me know and I can put you in contact with them and help arrange that.
Charles Horikami is a Social Studies Teacher at BLMS, and the Legislative District 32 Chair for the Idaho State Republican Party, and a member of the Montpelier City Council. The views expressed are not representative of the BLSD, the City of Montpelier, or of the Idaho State Republican Party. He can be contacted at chorikami@gmail.com and welcomes all comments and critiques.