MISSOULA, Mont. — The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its partners allocated $750,639 of grant funding to benefit wildlife habitat and hunting heritage projects in Idaho. RMEF contributed $202,550 and leveraged an additional $548,089 in partner dollars.
The grants fund nearly two dozen projects, positively impacting more than 17,000 acres of habitat across Adams, Blaine, Boise, Bonneville, Boundary, Caribou, Cassia, Clark, Clearwater, Fremont, Idaho, Latah, Lemhi, Owyhee, Shoshone, Teton and Washington Counties, including several of statewide benefit.
"This funding addresses a mix of projects that lie at the root of our mission of ensuring the future of elk, other wildlife, their habitat and our hunting heritage," said Blake Henning, RMEF chief conservation officer. "Among them are efforts to enhance wildlife forage by removing encroaching conifers, applying prescribed burns, treating noxious weeds, rehabbing landscapes impacted by severe wildfires and removing old fencing and other debris that limit the movement of wildlife."
Advertisement
There are 18 chapters and nearly 8,800 RMEF members in Idaho.
"We thank and salute our volunteers. It’s because of their efforts that we have this funding to spruce up Idaho elk country," said Kyle Weaver, RMEF president and CEO.
Story continues below video
Dating back to 1984, RMEF and its partners completed 641 conservation and hunting heritage outreach projects in Idaho with a combined value of more than $85.4 million. These projects protected or enhanced 592,324 acres of habitat and opened or improved public access to 28,895 acres.
Local Projects:
Caribou County
Burn 1,695 acres in the Montpelier Ranger District on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest to maintain and regenerate and aspen stands. Crews will also construct two sets of fencing to benefit aspen – one to keep out livestock and the other to keep out both livestock and wildlife.
Project partners include the Caribou-Targhee, Idaho Panhandle, Nez Perce-Clearwater, Payette, Salmon-Challis and Sawtooth National Forests, Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, and conservation, sportsmen, civic and other government organizations and individuals.
Read the latest edition of the News-Examiner in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.