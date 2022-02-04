BOISE, IDAHO - On January 29, 2022, Representative Heather Scott (R-Blanchard) publicly accused fellow Republican House member Representative Jon Weber (R-Rexburg) of engaging in unethical constituent communications. Representative Scott alleged that Representative Weber used her email list to send out a constituent newsletter. Representative Scott’s allegations are false and inflammatory. At no time was Representative Scott’s distribution list available to any other member. The accounts and distribution lists for each member are password protected and available only to the member of the district.
Further, the system used by Idaho’s Legislators is a secure, taxpayer-funded system intended to communicate official state and legislative business to constituents. To ensure continuity of important communications about state and legislative business, the email distribution lists normally remain with the district seat. The lists and services are for official communication to constituents and are not intended to be used for electioneering. In this case, Representative Jon Weber inherited a distribution list for Seat 34A that had previously been held by Representative Ron Nate (R-Rexburg), a longtime political ally of Scott’s. The list remained idle for three years after Representative Nate moved to another district. Senator Ricks (R-and Representative Weber, in an effort to communicate with their constituents, opted to utilize the system available.
Since the inception of the GovDelivery program, the primary mailing list of each legislator has been attached to the district and seat they serve, much like legislative phone numbers also stay with the district. As such, when a legislator leaves their seat – unless they choose to delete the emails in their list before going – the next person to hold that seat inherits the list. In this case, the (vast) majority of the addresses on the list were from a previous legislator (only 131 of the 3000+ recipients were added to the list after 2018). Senator Ricks and Representative Weber sent constituent email updates in 2021 using Senator Ricks’ district email list. This particular list, (Rep. Weber - District 34 House Seat A) had not been used for constituent mailings since 2018.
These accusations against Representative Weber are patently false and dishonest and Idahoans deserve better.