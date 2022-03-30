BOISE, IDAHO — Idaho Senate Majority Leadership announced on Friday that Senate Pro Tempore Chuck Winder and House Speaker Scott Bedke, have formed a working group to study library content in recognition of allegations around the availability of sexually explicit materials in Idaho libraries. The working group will be comprised of four members from the Senate and four members of the House of Representatives. Earlier this month the Senate decided not to move forward on House Bill 666 (H 666), a bill that would remove a provision regarding an affirmative defense in the dissemination of material harmful to minors. The Senate had concerns that the bill could create unanticipated consequences by criminalizing innocent people.
H 666 rightly sought to protect children from obscene materials and brought to light the bigger issue of the availability of unsuitable media to children, not only on bookshelves but readily available on smartphones and tablets. Senate Republicans maintain vigilant in emphasizing the importance of parents as their childrens’ first protectors against harmful materials on the internet, online media outlets, and cyber predators.
This session Senator Kevin Cook worked to address the far more prevalent issue of unintended access to indecent materials on smart devices. He continues to work on legislation to protect children from exposure to pornographic material online, while not impeding the constitutional right to freedom of speech. Senate Republicans recognize the serious harm that comes to children from online pornography exposure and encourages the use of filters to assist parents in keeping children from accessing indecent media. Senate Republicans are working to ensure that any future legislation accomplishes the goals of protecting children without punishing innocent people.
The Working Group will make sure libraries remain a haven in our communities and a safe place for children. Libraries perform a vital service across Idaho urban and rural communities, by providing a hub for learning and local gatherings, access to materials used and available to all, including e-books, large and braille formats for the visually impaired, connections for telehealth in rural areas, materials for out-of-school learning and literacy programs.