(Boise, ID) Today the Idaho State Senate received House Concurrent Resolution 1 (“HCR-1”), a measure recently passed by the Idaho House of Representatives to end the emergency declaration of the Governor dated March 13, 2020.
Unfortunately, Idaho’s Senators have received two independent legal opinions, one from the Idaho Attorney General’s office, and another from an independent outside law firm, confirming HCR-1 is unconstitutional.
In addition, members of the Senate Majority Caucus have conducted their own review of legislative powers available during extraordinary sessions as described in the Idaho Constitution, and acknowledge HCR-1 is beyond the scope of what is within the authority of the Legislature as currently provided by the Constitution.
Because members of the Idaho Senate majority party agree with the House of Representatives’ efforts to end emergency provisions that hurt the economy, disrupt the balance of powers in Idaho government, and create uncertainty in Idaho’s businesses and schools, the Idaho State Senate Republicans have introduced their own resolution designed to comply with the Idaho Constitution and call for an end to emergency disaster declaration orders.
Article IV, Section 9 of the Idaho Constitution specifically limits the topics the Legislature may consider during an extraordinary session to only considering those subjects set forth in the Proclamation. Although 46-1008 reads, the “legislature can end the emergency at any time” when the Constitution and the statute conflict, as they do, the Constitution prevails.
This limit means anything beyond the three subjects outlined within the Proclamation cannot be considered, regardless of our desire to address additional topics.
The Senate realized any action terminating the emergency declaration would not have the desired outcome many hoped for.
Specifically, HCR-1 would not end the orders from local health districts, state administrative agencies, local government, and other unelected officials. Such local decisions such as school closures, face covering mandates, restrictions on group gatherings, business closures and church attendance would not be lifted simply by declaring an ‘end to the emergency’.
The Senate also determined HCR-1 rolls back important cuts in regulations which have allowed Idaho to increase telehealth capabilities, increase healthcare access, and expand licensing freedoms during this emergency.
The Senate of the State of Idaho joins the House in its desire to end the emergency disaster declaration, but in a manner that preserves financial support for Idaho’s hospitals and nursing homes and keeps the regulatory reductions in place for Idaho citizens.
In the next regular session of the Legislature, the Senate has identified the following matters as priorities:
1.) A declaration that all Idahoans who work, provide for families, pay taxes and otherwise contribute to the Idaho economy must be deemed essential in any declared emergency;
2.) An amendment to the Idaho Constitution providing that, in limited circumstances, the Idaho Legislature can call itself back into session while maintaining a part-time, citizen Legislature;
3.) A limitation on the length of any emergency declaration of the Governor without concurrence of the Legislature;
4.) A limitation on the emergency powers and spending authority of the executive branch without the approval of the Legislature;
5.) A prohibition on quarantining healthy individuals;
6.) The ending of orders prohibiting Idahoans from attending places of worship.
7.) Rescinding existing emergency declarations.
8.) Reviewing the authority of the public health districts and local government subdivisions
The Senate majority caucus looks forward to restoring the balance of power within Idaho’s three branches of government and defending the rights and freedoms of the citizens of Idaho.