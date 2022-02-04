BOISE, IDAHO - On Friday the Senate voted to pass Senate Bill 1241 that works to protect elderly Idaho residents with fixed or limited incomes from losing their homes due to rising property values. The bill, sponsored and carried by Senator Regina Bayer (R-Meridian), increases the maximum home value for a homeowner to qualify for the state’s circuit breaker program from 125% to 200%. The increase will allow more low-income homeowners to qualify for the property tax reduction, intended to protect older, disabled or widowed Idaho residents with fixed or limited incomes from losing their homes due to rapidly increasing property values.
The bill was widely supported and county assessors and local mayors, Garden City Mayor John Evans and Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling, testified in favor of the legislation. They shared that making the change would allow many older homeowners with limited incomes in their counties to remain in their homes. Shoshone County Assessor Jerry White shared that around 2,000 people in Shoshone County receive an exemption through the circuit breaker program, and without the change the bill provides, nearly 100 would have no longer been able to participate including 44 widows who rely on the program to remain in their homes.