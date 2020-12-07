(BOISE) – Students in grades 7 through 12 throughout Idaho are invited to picture how their education will connect with their future and share that vision through artwork.
“This has been a particularly challenging year for students and families throughout Idaho, but hope for the future still burns brightly, and I look forward to seeing how students envision life after high school,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “The goals and creativity of Idaho students are truly inspiring as they look toward the future they will shape.”
Students may opt to submit their artwork online or mail it in for the State Department of Education’s Picture My Future art contest, now in its sixth year. Mailed entries must be postmarked by Tuesday, Jan. 19, to ensure they are received in time for judging. Online submissions are due by midnight Friday, Jan. 22.
The winning artwork will be posted on the SDE website and shared with Idaho legislators during Superintendent Ybarra’s budget presentation to the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. Contest rules include:
- Entrants must be Idaho public school students, grades 7-12.
- Artwork should visualize the student’s dreams for his or her future after high school.
- Artwork should not include copyrighted images.
- Entries should be submitted in an 8.5” x 11” portrait format.
- Artwork must be labeled with the student’s name and grade, teacher’s name and the district and school that the student attends.
- Students may use any medium or combination of mediums they choose (paint, pencil, digital, etc.).
- Students must be advised that entry into this contest waives all copyrights of their entries and gives the State Department of Education permission to republish the art without compensation.
- Artwork will not be returned.
- Mailed entries must be postmarked by Tuesday, Jan. 19, and mailed to: Idaho State Department of Education Attn: Karli Bennett, P.O. Box 83720, Boise, ID 83720-0027
- Entries may be submitted electronically by midnight Friday, Jan. 22 as Adobe PDF documents (produced using the “High Quality Print” setting) using the form on the SDE website’s Picture My Future page.
Questions may be directed to Karli Bennett at 208-332-6818 or kbennett@sde.idaho.gov.