BOISE — U.S. officials won’t approve a natural gas pipeline from Idaho to Wyoming until additional environmental studies are completed.

A U.S. District Court on Wednesday approved an agreement between the U.S. Forest Service and two environmental groups that filed a lawsuit to stop the 50-mile Crow Creek Pipeline Project.

